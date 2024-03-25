Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal seem to have a rapport with each other that is getting the attention of many.

The two 'Road House' actors appeared on Sneaker Shopping with Complex and chopped it up with host Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City.

A clip of the video was posted to @HappyPunch on X and showcased McGregor as well as Gyllenhaal laughing quite a bit while playing off of one another in a friendly manner.

Several X users responded to the footage and offered their thoughts on the seemingly abundant connectivity between the Hollywood star and the UFC phenom.

@brax_moore_more said,

"They seem like they actually like each other. I ship it."

@YoungPricless stated,

"Really cool bond between one of my favorite actors and one of my favorite fighters"

@FaireLazr quipped,

"Who would've guessed two men shopping for shoes could be so hilariously fun?"

[Images Courtesy: @HappyPunch tweet thread on X]

Check out Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal buddying up below:

Conor McGregor and some of his expensive purchases

While the shoes he bought in the Complex video were outlandishly priced, 'The Notorious' is certainly no stranger to flexing his wealth and making unfathomably expensive purchases.

The 35-year-old has quite the luxury suit collection with a lot of his pieces coming from the line of the acclaimed David August Heil. McGregor also had his own line of suits with the brand, titled August McGregor. The continuum of cost with suits and sports costs can range anywhere from $4,500-$10,000, per the 'Road House' actor himself.

The native of Dublin also has an affinity for watches with several Rolexes and some Pateks. The prices on these wrist adornments reportedly range from 60 thousand to over a million dollars. Some of the timepiece models often go well over that for the combat athlete.

McGregor also drives in style with high-end cars like Lamborghinis, Rolls Royces and Bentleys bedazzling the garage of the Irish superstar.

The former dual-division UFC champion also has a yacht that reportedly cost $3,500,000, which also comes from Lamborghini. This, per sports and business journalist Joe Pompliano, was one of 63 yachts made and Conor McGregor received number twelve in honor of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.