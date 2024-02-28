“Some champ champ sh*t right there” - Conor McGregor’s coach applauds star pupil’s Road House action sequence with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor's acting role in Road House will soon be seen by many, and his long-time coach seems excited as well.

The Irish superstar tweeted out a still of a fight scene with Jake Gyllenhaal promoting the March 21st release of the film. The mixed martial arts world has long known about this looming cinematic debut for McGregor, and many will soon finally be able to have their curiosities satiated.

SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh was one of many within this space who took notice of the photo of the fight scene between McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal. Via his X account, @John_Kavanagh quote tweeted the photo and stated:

"A standing reverse head n arm choke. Some ChampChamp shit right there 🥋"

Peep the SBG Ireland coach commenting on the Road House fight photo below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor and Elements of the Road House story

Conor McGregor embarks on his first major feature film role, and the Amazon Prime release goes down in late Q1.

The 35-year-old stars in the remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film and will play the role of Knox. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion will play the antagonist to Elwood Dalton, who will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Dalton's character is based on a guy who is a former UFC fighter looking to redefine himself in a security job at a Flordia Keys roadhouse bar.

'The Notorious' had reportedly been offered multiple film roles prior to this but would ultimately turn them down. McGregor now partakes in the Doug Liman-directed (credited for The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow) picture.

The Dublin native has always exuded a particular level of boisterousness and combative capability that seem to translate well to this character per the depiction in the film's trailer.

Speaking to The Mac Life about the overall experience on-set, McGregor stated:

"I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process. I didn’t know how I was going to take to it. I didn’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man – that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from… I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it."