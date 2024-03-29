Watch: 'Breaking Bad' fame Bryan Cranston's epic Shohei Ohtani introduction at Dodger Stadium 

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off an easy victory in their first regular season game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers' offense opened up as they smashed seven runs while restricting the St. Louis Cardinals to just one.

Ohtani did his part to contribute to their success, but his epic introduction at Dodger Stadium is something to be remembered. Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad" fame took the mic to introduce the Dodgers star.

Cranston's introduction was applauded by fans who filled the entire Dodgers Stadium. Ohtani walked down the field waving at his new fanbase in Los Angeles.

Here's a look at Shohei Ohtani's epic introduction at Dodger Stadium:

Dodgers fans were amazed at his presence, eagerly waiting for their star to make his debut at home.

Shohei Ohtani helps power Dodgers to victory

Shohei Ohtani has turned his focus away from the betting scandal and is already showing results on the field. Ohtani helped the Dodgers to their victory against the Cardinals. While he might not have smashed a home run, his contribution was well-noted.

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, scored one run and walked to first base. His performance was decent enough to help the Dodgers take the lead. However, the designated hitter experienced a mishap at third base.

Ohtani drove one into right field and was looking to make it to third base, not realizing that Mookie Betts was already there. Betts remained on third base while Ohtani was out by a tag. The incident occurred when he recorded his first hit at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani did not score a home run in the game, but Freddie Freeman and Betts took the lead in that area. An entire season lies ahead for the two-way star to prove his worth with his new franchise.

Ohtani spoke about his experience at Dodger Stadium in a postgame interview. When asked about his experience walking down the blue carpet, Ohtani said that the walk was long, but he enjoyed the ceremony:

"I felt the walk was a little too long, but I though the ceremony was well done," Ohtani said.

The Dodgers will play the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at home before they hit the road to face off against the Chicago Cubs.

