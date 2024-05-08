7 shows to watch if you liked Baby Reindeer on Netflix

Baby Reindeer is one of the latest additions on Netflix. The British psychological drama series premiered on Netflix on April 11, 2024, much to the delight of viewers. The creator Richard Gadd stars as the protagonist, Donny Dunn, playing a fictionalized version of him.

Based on events from Richard Gadd’s life, Baby Reindeer mixes elements of humor along with a series of heavy subjects. The plot follows the life of Donny Dunn, a comedian who is s*xually assaulted and eventually stalked by a woman named Martha (played by Jessica Gunning). His life eventually takes a turn, spiraling into a series of dark events.

Baby Reindeer is a seven-episode series that has been very well-received by critics and audiences alike. Shows dealing with heavy subjects while injected with humor have been successful over the years, with many receiving critical acclaim.

For those looking for titles similar to Netflix's Baby Reindeer, we have prepared a list of titles that we think share a similar setting or style to the show. Be sure to add these to the watchlist, if you loved watching Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer.

7 shows similar to Netflix’s Baby Reindeer

1) Ripley

The eight-part Netflix series is an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s popular novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The plot follows Tom Ripley (portrayed by Andrew Scott) as he sets on a journey to Italy to bring back the son of an affluent man.

However, much like the events in Baby Reindeer, a tale of eerie obsession follows, as Ripley starts imitating the person he is sent to bring back. The plot takes a dark turn as it progresses, keeping viewers hooked to it.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A wealthy man hires down-on-his-luck grifter Tom Ripley to travel to Italy to urge his vagabond son to return home; Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step in a life of deceit, fraud and murder.”

2) You

You, one of the most popular Netflix series, focuses on the psychopathic exploits of the protagonist, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Baby Reindeer presents the story of stalking and exploitation from the viewpoint of a victim, while You takes viewers deep into the psyche of the perpetrator.

The show has been running successfully for four seasons, with a fifth and final season in the works. The series has taken viewers through a series of conniving twists and turns with the final season set to reveal a lot of Joe’s secrets.

The official synopsis on IMDb reads:

"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

3) Dirty John

Dirty John is a crime anthology series that ran for two seasons. The first season draws a close comparison for those who enjoyed Baby Reindeer. It narrates the tale of a con artist who tries to swindle a woman out of her wealth by constructing a web of lies.

This is similar to how Martha lies to Donny about her employment history and background to temporarily lower his guard. The official synopsis of Dirty John on IMDb reads:

"When love becomes twisted, and trust turns into manipulation, anything can happen — including murder — in this true-crime anthology series.”

4) I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You is a dark-comedy drama that unfolds a strange night for the protagonist, Arabella (portrayed by Michaela Coel). The plot of the story also deals with heavy topics like s*xual consent in a dark comedy setting.

The HBO series is a great watch in the context of the current societal landscape regarding consent and support for victims. The official synopsis reads:

"Set in London, this series centers on Arabella, whose raw and personal experience of consent is at the heart of the story.”

5) Swarm

Another series surrounding obsession, the plot of Swarm brilliantly portrays the horrors of toxic fan culture in the contemporary world. The Prime Video series dives deep into the psychological effects of being obsessed with someone; in this case, a musical artist.

The series created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, stars Dominique Fishback as the protagonist, Dre. Her obsession with an RnB artist takes a twisted turn as she falls deeper into a delusional fantasy, ultimately losing touch with her reality.

The synopsis reads:

"From Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.”

6) The Fall

The Fall is a British crime series starring Jamie Dornan as a serial killer. As per The Collider, the actor took method acting a tad bit too far, by stalking a woman for a few minutes, to get into the feel of his character.

The series also stars Gillian Anderson as the detective hunting down Dornan’s character. The slow-paced psychological thriller keeps viewers glued to the edge of their seats.

The official synopsis reads:

"A detective superintendent battles her own personal demons as she tries to get inside the head of a serial killer hiding behind a family-man facade.”

7) Fleabag

Undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent times, Fleabag, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is one of the most successful attempts at an experimental comedy plot layered with heavy motifs.

Although the central themes for Fleabag and Baby Reindeer are entirely different, both share a commonality in the presentation style and comedic elements.

The official synopsis reads:

“Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along.”

Viewers who enjoyed Baby Reindeer can check out the shows listed above. Each of the shows centers around different plots while maintaining a stylistic or thematic commonality with Richard Gadd’s Netflix series.

