Who is Jasper Waller-Bridge? Relationship timeline explored as Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery gets married after fiancé's tragic death

English actress Michelle Dockery has tied the knot with her longtime partner Jasper Waller-Bridge, seven years after her fiance died tragically. As per multiple news outlets, the ceremony took place in London with Jasper's older sister, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and other close friends and family of the couple attending.

As per Daily Mail, the 41-year-old star and Jasper were seen dressed up outside St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Outside the venue, Michelle Dockery could be seen smiling while wearing a white satin dress and clutching a bouquet of flowers, while Waller-Bridge could be seen wearing a navy suit with a pink flower pinned on his lapel. Both of them were accompanied by their friends and loved ones.

Expand Tweet

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville, and Lesley Nicol.

Waller-Bridge's Emmy-winning sister is said to have led guests to the church after they went to the nearby George and Devonshire pub to hang out before the wedding. Her three-piece outfit was pink, and she walked with her partner, Martin McDonagh.

Expand Tweet

The duo's engagement was announced in January 2022, according to The Times, which said:

“The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.”

All you need to know about Michelle Dockery's husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge

Expand Tweet

Born in November 1987, Jasper Waller-Bridge also works in the entertainment industry, just like his wife and sister. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also established Day One Pictures, a music production company, in 2020. He currently works in London as a TV and film producer and music manager.

Michelle and Jasper first crossed each other's paths in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends. The Downton Abbey actress walked the carpet alone at the Rome Film Festival where they were first seen together, but Michelle Dockery and Jasper made their red carpet début this year at the world premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal.

Jasper is also for his notable professional connections. He was Louis Tomlinson's manager from 2017 to 2018. He has expertise in talent management - having worked as a creative development director of YMU Group - and music, previously working as an executive at Island Records and Sony Music.

Expand Tweet

Dockery is best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, which ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. She reprised her role in the film's breakthrough sequel in 2019 and also starred in the film's sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, in March 2022.

Michelle Dockery was previously engaged to public relations consultant John Dineen, who died in 2015 at the age of 34 from a rare type of cancer at Marymount Hospice in Cork. While speaking to The Guardian in 2017, she said:

"I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like. I’ve never been more committed to anything in my life than to him."

Michelle Dockery thanked the public for their "support and kindness" at the time of his death via a representative, and years later she confessed that she considered herself a "widow."