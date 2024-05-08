8 shows like Reacher to watch while waiting for season 3

Reacher is an action crime thriller series from the house of Amazon Prime Video. The series is developed for the screen by Nick Santora, taking inspiration from Lee Child's novel series, Jack Reacher, whose first book came out in 1997. The series premiered on Prime Video in 2022 and has streamed two seasons so far.

A third season for Reacher was green-lit even before season 2 premiered, and it is currently in production. However, it will probably not stream before 2025, considering that the second season just concluded in January 2024. So fans of the show have a long way ahead of them before they can catch their favorite character getting involved with a new set of criminals.

The first two seasons of Reacher were based on the first and 11th books from Child's novel series, Killing Floor (1997) and Bad Luck & Trouble (2007). In case of the upcoming third season, Alan Ritchson, the leading man in the series has already announced that it will be based on the seventh book in the series, Persuader (2003).

The cast for the upcoming season includes Maria Sten alongside Ritchson reprising their roles. The show will also introduce new faces like Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart.

Jack Ryan, Bosch, and 6 other shows to watch if you like Reacher

1) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a political action thriller series from the house of Prime Videos. The show was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, basing it on the pivotal characters from Thomas Leo Clancy Jr.'s Ryanverse franchise of novels.

The series arrived on Prime Video in 2018 and streamed four seasons before concluding in 2023. However, a spin-off based on the character of Ding Chavez is said to be in development.

The cast featured John Krasinski in the titular role alongside Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Abbie Cornish, John Hoogenakker, Betty Gabriel, Michael Peña, and others in pivotal roles across the seasons. The official synopsis for the series pilot season reads:

"When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies."

Similar to Reacher, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan also features a similar intense crime procedural drama. While Jack Ryan may not be as jacked as Jack Reacher, pun intended, the scale of his problems is much bigger and more complicated.

2) Marvel's The Punisher

Marvel's The Punisher is a crime action thriller series from the house of Netflix. Created by Steve Lightfoot, the series is inspired by Marvel Comics' popular character of the same name. The Punisher arrived on Netflix in 2017 with a 13-episode season as a spin-off of Netflix's Daredevil. A second season dropped in 2019.

The series cast Jon Bernthal in the titular role alongside Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes, Jason R. Moore, Floriana Lima, Josh Stewart, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others in pivotal roles. The official synopsis for the series reads:

"A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family's murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy."

Just like Reacher, Marvel's The Punisher also has a dark and gritty tone with a lot of violent action sequences. Also, both protagonists are big scary dudes with dangerous pasts, and they are trying to use their abilities to better the society they live in.

3) Bosch

Bosch is an American police procedural drama show from the house of Prime Video. Developed by Eric Ellis Overmyer, the screenplay for the show was written by Michael Connelly, the author of the Harry Bosch novel series, the source material for the show.

The show premiered on Prime Video in 2014 and streamed seven seasons before concluding in 2021. It has also spawned two spin-offs, Bosch: Legacy (2022) and an upcoming title.

The series cast Titus Welliver in the titular role alongside Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Maddison Lintz, and other popular actors in pivotal roles throughout the long run of the show. The official synopsis for the first season of the series reads:

"Based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels, Harry Bosch, an LAPD homicide detective, stands trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect. A cold case involving the remains of a missing boy forces Bosch to confront his past. As daring recruit, Julia Brasher, catches his eye, and departmental politics heat up, Bosch will pursue justice at all costs."

Bosch is another book-to-screen adaptation, similar to Reacher and some other titles on this list. Moreover, both titles have a protagonist who like to bring in criminals, but have their own way of doing things which might not be acceptable to everybody.

4) The Terminal List

The Terminal List is another action thriller series from the house of Prime Video. David DiGilio created the series basing it on the 2018 novel of the same name by Jack Carr. After an eight-episode season dropped on Prime Video in 2022 to a very positive feedback, a prequel spin-off titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and a second season has also been green-lit.

The show featured Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Martz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn among others in pivotal roles. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Navy SEAL Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible."

While The Terminal List shares the elements of conspiracy and mystery that Reacher also has, it has a much more dark and gritty mood. Somewhat more inclined towards what The Punisher embodied, The Terminal List will definitely strike a chord with those who would like Reacher to be a bit more intense.

5) The Old Man

The Old Man is an action drama thriller series from the house of FX. Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg developed the series for the screen from Thomas Perry's 2017 thriller novel of the same name. After premiering on FX back in 2022, a second season is set to release sometime this year according to FX Networks Chairman, John Landgraf.

The cast features Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, E.J. Bonilla, Amy Brenneman, Leem Lunaby, Alia Shawkat, and others in pivotal roles. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"The Old Man centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past."

While The Old Man may not have a big muscular protagonist like Reacher, Jeff Bridges' Dan Chase has more than one way to intimidate the bad guys. An ex-CIA agent being chased for a past wrapped under shrouds of mystery has all the adrenaline that you could be hoping for.

6) Banshee

Banshee is an original crime action drama series from the house of Cinemax. Created by David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper, the series premiered in 2013 with a 10-episode season and ran till 2016 to air a total of four seasons.

The cast for the series featured Antony Starr, Ivana Milicevic, Ulrich Thomsen, Frankie Faison, Matt Servitto, Hoon Lee alongside others in pivotal roles throughout the series. The official synopsis for the title reads:

"...Lucas Hood, an ex-con and master thief who assumes the identity of the sheriff of Banshee, Pennsylvania, where he continues his criminal activities, even as he’s hunted by the shadowy gangsters he betrayed years earlier."

While Reacher is a good guy, Banshee's protagonist can't really be tagged with such a two-dimensional label. Antony Starr's nameless criminal protagonist doesn't hesitate to kill people but does it because of his own twisted form of justice. Banshee may not be exactly like Reacher, but more like the other side of the same coin.

7) Justified

Justified is a neo-Western crime drama from the house of FX. Graham Yost developed the series for the screen, taking inspiration from Elmore Leonard's literary works based around the character of Raylan Givens. The series premiered in 2010 and aired six seasons before concluding in 2015.

The cast featured Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, Joel Carter and others in pivotal roles. Justified was a universally acclaimed show of the last decade and also spawned the limited sequel in 2023, Justified: City Primeval. The official synopsis for the original series reads:

"Deputy Raylan Givens has his own, Wild West-style methods of upholding justice, putting him at odds with the criminals he hunts and with his bosses in the U.S. Marshals Service."

Similar to Reacher, Justified is also set in a small American town and Raylan Givens is the man who puts criminals down with a hard hand. What sets Justified apart from the lot is its Western touch.

8) Luther

Luther is a British psychological crime drama series originally from the house of BBC One. Created and written by Tony Cross, the series premiered on BBC in 2010 with a six-episode season. The universal positive feedback from critics and audiences further commissioned four more seasons till 2019. A film was also released from the house of Netflix in 2023, titled Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The series featured Idris Elba in the titular role alongside Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley, Warren Brown, Michael Smiley, Paul McGann, and others in pivotal roles. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"John Luther is the Detective Chief Inspector of the UK’s Serious Crime Unit. His work is his life and he often goes above and beyond normal police work, resorting to violence and impulse to solve a case. Luther focuses so much on his murder cases that they torment him. In the first season, he develops a mysterious relationship with the brilliant psychopath Alice Morgan."

While Reacher has Alan Ritchson playing the crime-fighting handsome hunk, Luther has Idris Elba with his sauve and piercing look. None of them shy away from violence, both of them are good at solving crimes, and most importantly, the shows are well-made.

With the release date for the third season of Reacher still unannounced, fans will have to wait for an unknown amount of time. However, we hope our carefully curated titles listed in this article will do a good enough job of keeping you busy until then.

