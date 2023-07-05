Jack Ryan season 4 star Michael Pena wants to see "more of Michael Kelly's character" in possible spinoff

With Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 currently on air, the anticipation around the finale is at a peak. The new season has released two episodes so far, and they have already been widely praised by critics and fans alike. However, this is sadly the end of John Krasinski's run as the iconic titular character.

Having said that, the series may not necessarily be over. In the era of OTT and franchises, anything is possible. Season 4 star Michael Pena, known for his work in hits like Ant-Man and The Martian, recently stated that he would love to have a spinoff, especially if it deals with Michael Kelly's character.

Addressing the rumors of the spinoff, Pena said:

"I have no idea if the spin-off is happening. That's between Amazon and the Clancy estate but I think the fans want to see it. I, personally, want to see more of Michael Kelly's character [Mike November]. I'm such a big fan of his work and working with John Krasinski was awesome too. But we'll see what the fans want."

"I think people are gonna like it"- Michael Pena on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4

Michael Pena was one of the few new additions to the new season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. He plays the role of Chavez, a crucial part of the new storyline.

While addressing the rumors of a sequel for the series, Pena also talked about the fourth season and how fans will react to it.

According to Pena, the reaction to the fourth season should be outstandingly positive. He said:

"It's a great show and John Krasinski is fantastic in it. I binged the first season in just two days and thoroughly enjoyed it. You don't want to mess up something that's like a successful train. So you study up as best as you can, and then you have to let it go."

The Ant-Man star further added:

"But sometimes that letting go can be a little bit difficult. That took about a couple of weeks. And then I felt like I was kind of in the rhythm of the show. And from what I've seen, it's good, I think people are gonna like it."

With two episodes already out and well-received, it seems that Micahel Pena's predictions will indeed bear fruit for the series.

Sadly, there has been no official confirmation about a possible spinoff or sequel to the show. However, given that it is made by Amazon, it is not an impossibility.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 will drop two more episodes on July 7, 2023. This season consists of six episodes, with the final pair set for a premiere on July 14, 2023. The series also stars Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Betty Gabriel, and Michael Kelly, alongside others.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

