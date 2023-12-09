The Terminal List season 2: Tentative release date and everything we know so far

The Terminal List season 2 was confirmed on February 1, 2023, a few months after the first season debuted on July 1, 2022. Surprisingly, besides renewing the series for a second season, Amazon also announced a spin-off series revolving around Ben Edwards from the original storyline (Played by Taylor Kitsch) like a cherry on top.

The sequel and the spin-off could have gone under production a few months after the news was made public in 2023, but due to the strikes, the filming got postponed indefinitely. Given that there’s still no confirmation on the production schedule, it can be anticipated that filming will kick off sometime in 2024.

Season 1 was announced back in April 2020, and it took almost two years for the series to release. With the release pattern of the previous installment and strikes that affected the production schedule, The Terminal List season 2 can be anticipated to be released by the fall of 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the upcoming The Terminal List season 2.

What to expect from The Terminal List season 2

As revealed on the series’ Instagram account on February 3, 2023, the sequel is titled The Terminal List: True Believer. Surprisingly, the new title also happens to be the second book of Jack Carr’s The Terminal List series. Given the brief synopsis of the second book, True Believer will see James Reece on a new mission to save the United States of America from an impending threat:

When a bomb goes off during a holiday fair in London, the body count is horrific, and the nation’s market goes into a tailspin. This, it turns out, is just the beginning of a series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world. As the scope of the mayhem grew ever wider, pulling in country after country, the United States went on the offensive.

It continues:

Who is pulling the strings? What is their motive? And most important of all, how can the attacks be stopped before bloodshed and economic freefall bring America and her allies to their knees? There is just one man who stands a chance of answering these questions.

Further, the synopsis sheds light on James Reece’s connection with the alleged terrorist:

Former Navy SEAL James Reece is the only crucial connection to a shadowy former Iraqi commando who could provide leads the CIA desperately needs. Reece might be America’s last hope. Unfortunately, he is also America’s most-wanted domestic terrorist.

James sets off after striking a deal:

To rein him in, a bargain is struck, and Reece becomes the reluctant tool of the United States government, traveling the globe to target terrorist leaders and unraveling a geopolitical conspiracy involving a traitorous CIA officer and a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions. There is always another true believer out there willing to kill for his cause. James Reece will be there to stop him.

Chris Pratt, who, besides portraying the role of James Reece, is also the executive producer of the series, showcased his excitement for The Terminal List season 2 by sharing some of the pictures from the sets of season 1. Chris even hyped the fans by stating in the caption:

"You ain’t ready for what we have in store for you!"

This confirms that the upcoming installment will exceed all expectations, putting Reece on a new, enthralling mission that will certainly keep fans on the edge of their seats.

How many The Terminal List books are there

Fans who might be wondering whether the sequel is the ultimate finale to the series can breathe easy, as the author has released a total of six books in the series so far, with the seventh to be released in 2024.

Here’s the list of all the books of Jack Carr’s The Terminal List in the release order:

The Terminal List (2018)

The Terminal List: True Believer (2019)

The Terminal List: Savage Son (2020)

The Terminal List: The Devil’s Hand (2021)

The Terminal List: In The Blood (2022)

The Terminal List: Only The Dead (2023)

The Terminal List: Red Sky Mourning (2024)

The Terminal List season 2 expected cast members

With the production details, the cast information for The Terminal List season 2 also remains a mystery. However, besides Christ Pratt as James Reece, there will also be several other actors who will be reprising their respective roles in the sequel.

Starting off, Constance Wu is likely to return as the risk-loving journalist Katie Buranek. JD Pardo and Christen Videl are also anticipated to return to the sequel, playing Tony Layun and Mac Wilson.

The Terminal List season 2 will also see a few new characters from the original book, like Raife Hastings and Mohammed Farooq. The two characters play a pivotal role in the second book’s storyline, and it would be exciting to learn who would portray them in the sequel.