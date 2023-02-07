Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List season 2 confirmed: Plot, cast and other details

After the first season of The Terminal List earned great commercial success, the second season of the Chris Pratt starrer has now been confirmed by Amazon studios, along with plans for another spinoff that will expand the universe beyond the one shown in the first season of the show.

Moreover, the second season of The Terminal List will reportedly be based on Jack Carr's New York Times best-selling novel, True Believer. The series is likely to continue and spiral further since Carr has written four more novels about James Reece since the first book. The series also seems to have a set fanbase of its own.

The studio has also announced an untitled prequel series that will focus on fan-favorite Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch.

Both the planned projects will feature Chris Pratt, who seems to have taken on the role quite well.

While most expected the show to be renewed right after the first season concluded, it took Amazon some time to announce the renewal.

When will The Terminal List season 2 premiere?

While there is no detail about the release date yet, you can expect the second season of James Reece's adventures to premiere sometime during 2024. This is because the show received a delayed renewal, meaning that it won't see a new season this very year.

The Terminal List season 2 will be co-produced by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television. Speaking about the series, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios said:

"The phenomenal summer debut of The Terminal List is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series...With the second season of The Terminal List and Prime Video’s new prequel series starring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world."

It seems that star Chris Pratt, who is slated to appear in both the second season of the show and the prequel based around Ben Edwards is also quite excited about the upcoming season. Speaking about the renewal in a recent interview, the actor said:

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative."

Pratt continued:

"And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey."

Jack Carr, the man behind the brilliant character and the idea, also hinted that the series will be a violent tribute to Reece's vengeance-filled journey of redemption.

With all things in place, things seem pretty exciting for fans. As the days go by, more details will surely pour in. Stay tuned for further updates.

