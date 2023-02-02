Highly rated Prime Video original, The Terminal List is getting renewed for another season.

The Terminal List is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Chris Pratt stars in the show as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ransacked during a critical mission. Nothing about the plot for the upcoming season has been revealed so far.

The show made its debut on Amazon on July 1 and hit number 2 on the Nieslen top 10 streaming charts during its first full week of availability, ranking only behind Stranger Things.

Chris Pratt will return as Lieutenant Commander James Reece in the second season of The Terminal List

The news was first reported by Deadline. In addition to the upcoming season, Prime Video is also preparing to make a prequel series that will focus on Taylor Kitsch’s character in the original show. However, reps for Amazon declined to comment on this.

Upon asking Chris Pratt last year what pushed him to take up the role of a Lieutenant Commander, he said:

"There were a multitude of draws for me that were emotionally driven, relationally driven, practically driven, and career driven. I wanted to surprise people. I wanted to do something I’d never done before."

He continued:

"I wanted to produce something. I wanted to take something that was a book and turn it into something that lived on screen, and be a part of every single aspect, every step along the way. That was a challenge, and something I’d never done before."

The Terminal List stars Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, Riley Keough as Lauren Reece, Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece, and Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley.

Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, LaMonica Garrett, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jared Shaw, Tyner Rushing, Arturo Castro, Jai Courtney, Paul McCrane, Stephen Bishop, J. D. Pardo, Christina Vidal, Drew Starkey, Alexis Louder, Hiram A. Murray, and several others also appear in recurring and guest roles.

What is The Terminal List about?

Created by David DiGilio, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"Navy SEAL Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible."

Chris Pratt, David DiGilio, Antoine Fuqua, Jack Carr, Jon Schumacher, Daniel Shattuck, and David Auge serve as the show's executive producers with music helmed by Ruth Barrett. It's produced by Max Adams, Kat Samick, and Ronald Cosmo Vecchiarelli.

Season 1 consisted of eight episodes in total and all episodes were released at once.

Season 1 of The Terminal List is streaming on Prime Video worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes