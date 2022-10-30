How Navy SEAL Sgt. Jared Shaw Trained Chris Pratt for ‘The Terminal List’

The Terminal List, a gripping criminal drama featuring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a former Navy SEAL, premiered on Prime Video on July 1, 2022.

Chris Pratt had to dig deep during the filming of "The Terminal List" to truly honor the real life soldiers who were brought onto the set, as everyone involved wanted each episode to appear as realistic as possible.

Jared Shaw, Chris Pratt's long-time trainer and great friend, who is also a former Navy SEAL, was up to the task of keeping the "Jurassic Park Dominion" star in tip-top shape for the blockbuster.

Pratt is undoubtedly a man with comedic skills as well as an action hero body. Shaw was able to get going right away, as a result.

The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr's best-selling book of the same name, depicts James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL platoon commander, after his entire unit is ambushed during a crucial clandestine mission.

With mixed memories of the incident and doubts about his guilt, Reece visits his family at home. Reece learns that evil powers are at work against him as more evidence comes to light, putting not just his life but also the lives of the people he loves at risk.

Chris Pratt Training Routine for "The Terminal List"

"Shaw's workouts with SEALs while serving overseas served as a model for the training regimen. Pratt explains, “I wanted it to feel just like we were on base getting it in between missions.”

In line with that philosophy, Pratt would frequently perform bodyweight workouts while exercising with little to no equipment.

As the team was visiting many places, it would have been impractical to bring gym equipment back and forth, so Shaw made Pratt work out like he did when in the firing line. That required a lot of squats, push-ups, and pull-ups on nearby trees or ceiling panels.

The following is an outline of Shaw's SEAL training. That includes Murph CrossFit training and an eight-count body builder.

The Murph CrossFit Workout

Chris Pratt's training included Murph, a CrossFit Hero workout. This workout is designed to honor the memory of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a fallen US Navy SEAL officer:

One-mile run: This works as a warm-up to get the body ready.

100 pull-ups: With hands slightly broader than shoulders, take an overhand hold of the bar. From a dead hang position, raise your chest till it touches the bar, pause, and slowly lower it back down to complete one rep. If you're having trouble finishing the reps, either do less, or use a resistance bar till you feel confident lifting your bodyweight on your own.

200 push-ups: Drop into a push-up stance while ensuring that your palms are tucked in rather than spread wide by the shoulders. The body should be steadily lowered till the chest is practically touching the floor while standing on your toes with your back straight. Extend your arms once more while maintaining a tight core.

300 air squats: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing outward. To expand your chest, contract the core muscles and slightly draw your shoulder blades together.

As if getting ready to sit in a chair, squat back. To avoid leaning forward, keep your weight on your heels. Keep your heels flat on the ground the entire time, and make sure your lower back curve is preserved. The knees should dip higher than the hips.

One-mile run: Complete another mile run. Thisexercise helps in cooling down.

On "Frogman Fridays," Chris Pratt would exercise while sporting his full battle gear to end the work week. They performed this type of exercise from Monday through Thursday using only bodyweight.

Eight-count Body Builder

The Navy SEALs' routine fitness programme includes eight-count body builders for a reason.

This demanding exercise is great for assessing endurance and hits numerous important muscle groups. As Pratt prepared for The Terminal List, Shaw had the actor execute 100-150 musles each day stitched together into a run. They would run for 100 yards, followed by ten eight-count bodybuilding performances. Till they would reach their desired goal, they would continue in this manner.

Takeaway

Sounds tough, right? Well, big changes do not come easy breezy. While preparations for "The Terminal List" were extremely difficult, Chris Pratt and Shaw's collaboration once again excelled.

Pratt, in his trainer's words, “is just such a light-hearted, funny, good dude all the time. Despite his irregular hours and schedule, he managed to exercise discipline. Chris Pratt is the best exercise companion one could ask for."

