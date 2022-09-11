6 Best Push-Ups Variation for Beginners

Push-ups are some of the most popular and effective bodyweight exercises that can be included in the workout routine. They are basically full body workouts that do not require any equipment.

The primary muscles targeted by push-ups are the triceps, deltoids, and chest. Regularly doing push-ups provides a multitude of benefits, such as strengthened body, defined abs, toned muscles, enhanced balance, improved functional movement, and so on.

We have curated a list of the six best push-ups variations beginners can include in their workout routine. These push-up variations might look easy, but they will leave you sweating in no time.

Best Push-ups Variation for Beginners

There are different variations of push-ups. For instance, beginners with less strength can start with wall push-ups to build the required strength and stability. However, people who are looking for harder variations can try Superman push-ups. On that note, let's get started:

#1 Standard Push-Up

This is one of the most widely used and popular push-up variations beginners can incorporate in their workout routine. To add intensity to this exercise, you can add weight to it.

How to do it?

Start off in a high plank position, with your palms just underneath the shoulders and legs extended at the back.

With a neutral spine and engaged core, drive your chest towards the floor before pulling it back to its original position.

Repeat.

2) Wall Push-Up

Wall push-ups are efficient for people who are new to push-ups. They can help strength in the body, which will enable you to perform other variations.

How to do it?

Start off by standing a couple of feet away from the wall, with your front facing it.

Position your palms just underneath your shoulders and slightly leaning your body forward.

With your body in a straight line, lean your body forward, and bring your face to space in between your hands.

Drive your body back to its original position. Repeat.

3) Knee Push-Up

Knee push-ups are one of the most common and popular push-up variations that can be done to boost strength - especially in the upper body - to perform traditional push-ups.

How to do it?

Start off in a high plank position on the ground before dropping your knees to the floor while your lower half of the legs are positioned few feet off the ground.

Balance your bodyweight between your hands and knees.

With an engaged core and neutral spine, perform a push-up by bringing your chest to the floor and hovering just above it.

Return to your starting position. Repeat.

4) Wide Hand Push-Up

This exercise can help build muscle mass by placing special emphasis on the pectorals. It can also help in building significant strength in the core muscles and upper body.

How to do it?

Assume the standard high plank position, with your hands wider apart than shoulder-distance apart.

Keep your spine lengthened and core engaged, and perform one standard push-up before returning to the starting position.

Repeat.

5) Pike Push-Up

This exercise is one of the most advanced variations to help build strength and muscle mass in the shoulders and arms.

How to do it?

Assume a downward facing dog position with your legs hip-distance apart and hands spread wide.

Drive your head towards the ground by bending your elbows and keeping your spine lengthened with your hips pointing towards the ceiling.

6) Shoulder Tap Push-Up

This is one of the most advanced push-up variations, with the added movement of shoulder taps. It can help build strength and balance, as you have to balance your bodyweight between both arms.

How to do it?

Start off in the standard push-up position with tightened core, palms, wrists just beneath the shoulders, and balls of the feet touching the ground.

Perform one push-up before tapping your left shoulder with your right hand and right shoulder with your left hand, one at a time.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned push-up variations are some of the best exercises that can be done by beginners to build greater strength, stability, and balance of the body.

They can help develop strength, power, and endurance. Some of these variations can be easily done by beginners, but others require a certain amount of strength and balance beforehand.

