6 Best Free Weight Exercises to Build Visible Pecs

To get visible pecs, you need to challenge your chest muscles. The major muscles in your chest are pectoralis major, serratus anterior and pectoralis minor.

These muscles are key for muscle gain and strength. Aside from physical aesthetics, pecs are also important for building overall upper body strength. These muscles are important, as they support most of the arm movements along with the stabilisation of the shoulder blades and enabling pulling movements of the body.

Studies have also shown that one of the most attractive physical characteristics of males is a low waist to chest ratio. It implies the concept of a broader chest and a narrower waist.

Free Weight Exercises for Visible Pecs

We have curated a list of five free weight exercises that can help you gain visible pecs:

1) Dumbbell Squeeze Press

Dumbbell squeeze press can help you gain visible pecs, as the movement of this exercise places great emphasis on your pectoral muscles. The movement engages the pecs with the entire range of motion, which helps in maximising muscle gain.

How to do it?

Lie back onto the flat bench while holding dumbbells in both hands. Start off with straight arms and a neutral grip directly above your head. Lower your arms by bending them and bringing them to the side of your body such that the dumbbells are just above the chest. Hold for a moment. Repeat.

2) Close Grip Barbell Bench Press

A close grip barbell bench press csn help you get visible pecs by placing lesser strain on your shoulders and more emphasis on your chest and triceps. This exercise can also help you get stronger chest and arm muscles.

How to do it?

Lie back on a flat bench while clutching the barbell in an overhand and narrow grip. For the initial position, keep the barbell over your chestline, with your arms straightened.

Breathe in, and slowly lower the weight till it almost touches the middle of the chest. Exhale, and dive the bar back into the initial position explosively. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Incline Fly Press

Dumbbell incline fly press is a great way to build muscles, as the movement of this exercise places a lot of stress on your pecs. To build visible pecs, men should add the dumbbell incline fly press to their workout regime.

How to do it?

Adjust the exercise bench by elevating one side. Position your back and head on the elevated side of the bench while clutching two dumbbells above your chest with extended arms and keeping the palms inwards.

Slowly bring the dumbbells directly to the sides while bending your elbows and angling them at 90 degrees. By contracting your pecs, reverse the movement, and straighten your arms. Repeat.

4) T-Bench Glute Bridge Fly

Besides building visible pecs, the T-bench glute bridge fly also targets your abdominal muscles and glutes. It engages your shoulders and chest muscles in a comparatively safe manner.

How to do it?

Position yourself in a sitting position on the edge of your weight bench. Bring your shoulder blades onto the bench, and push the weight straight upwards.

Adjust your shoulders while squeezing the glutes and abs to create a bridge shape with your feet pressed onto the ground. Open your arms towards the side to form the letter 'T' with your body. Bring the weights back to their initial position while squeezing your chest. Repeat.

5) Barbell Decline Bench Press

This exercise helps you build visible pecs by emphasising your lower chest. The decline barbell bench press also enables you to gain muscle along with building a good amount of strength in your chest muscles.

How to do it?

Adjust your bench into a decline setting, and position yourself flat on the bench while grasping a barbell. Start by keeping your arms completely extended with your hands over the chest line. Bring the barbell slowly towards the middle of your chest. With an explosive motion, drive the barbell back to its initial position.

6) Dumbbell Floor Press

A dumbbell floor press allows you to build visible pecs by targeting your chest muscles in a unique and different manner. Just like other exercises, a dumbbell floor press also helps in strengthening the chest muscles while also making them bigger.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground while clutching two dumbbells over your chestline at arm's length. Curl your wrists such that the thumb side of your hand is closer to each other. Keep your elbows close to the sides of the body, and bring the weights lower till your triceps hover slightly above the ground. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help you build visible pecs along with strengthening the chest muscles and building bigger muscles.

To build visible pecs and greater strength definitions, you'll also need to tweak your diet by including loads of fruits and vegetables. Consuming a decent amount of protein regularly can also help build bigger and stronger chest muscles.

