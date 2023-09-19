The Old Man season 2: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more

The highly-anticipated The Old Man season 2 is expected to premiere in 2024. Initially, the second season of the hit series was scheduled to release in the summer of 2023. However, the same has been delayed owing to the ongoing writer's strike.

The Old Man is an American thriller drama based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. The main cast of the show includes Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Alia Shawkat. Developed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, the first season released on June 16, 2022, with seven episodes.

On June 27, 2022, the series was renewed for its second season, even before the finale of season 1 premiered. As per Deadline, Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment's President announced The Old Man season 2 renewal and said:

“The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

The Old Man season 2 to star Jeff Bridges and others

Expand Tweet

The Old Man season 2 will feature a stellar cast including Jeffrey Leon Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative in Hide. The title will also star John Lithgow as Harold Harper, the FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald, Dan's partner, and Alia Shawkat as Emily Chase, an FBI agent.

The supporting cast includes E. J. Bonilla as Raymond Waters, Bill Heck as young Johnny Kohler / Dan Chase, Leem Lubany as young Belour Hamzad (née Daadfar), and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson.

What to expect in The Old Man season 2

Expand Tweet

In The Old Man season 1, Dan Chase lives in peace for 30 years in New York until something disturbing happens. An intruder trespasses on his property and Dan kills him before going into hiding. He rents a room from Zoe, who becomes his force partner in the future.

The story then follows Harper, who is tasked with bringing Dan into the FBI along with his team consisting of Angela Adams, Raymond Waters, Julian Carson, and Morgan Bote.

The official synopsis of The Old Man season 1, as per IMDb states:

"A retired CIA agent is hunted by both the agency he once worked for and his own nightmares when an unknown man suddenly visits him after nearly three decades."

Expand Tweet

In The Old Man season 2, which could possibly release some time in 2024, as per Hidden Remote, fans can expect the story to gain intensity as the first installment creates a strong base for each character. Dan may figure out how to face both the CIA and FBI, the groups he worked for in the past.

Harper on the other hand could figure out a way to get his hands on Dan. Meanwhile, the plot could also focus on Hamzad, who recently met his long-lost daughter. In an interview with The Wrap, EP Warren Littlefield spoke about the series and said:

“I think it’s fascinating to look below the surface and say things are not as they appear to be. And so that became this wonderful throughline for us to examine all these core characters and who they are. Are they the victims in the story? Are they the hero? Do we celebrate them? Should we run from them? In most of these characters, there are so many dimensions.”

Fans are now excited about the release of The Old Man season 2 and can't wait to see what it brings to the table. Official information about the release of the new installment is currently awaited.