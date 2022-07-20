What time will The Old Man Season 1 episode 7 (finale) air on FX? Release date, spoilers and more details

FX's The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, will air the seventh and final episode of the first season on July 21, 2022. The gripping series tells the story of a CIA officer who's been absconding from service and the numerous challenges he faces in his adventurous life.

The first season premiered on FX on June 16, 2022, to mostly positive reviews from critics. The show currently enjoys good viewership. Read further to find out the release time of The Old Man season 1 episode 7 on FX, the plot, and more details.

The Old Man season 1 episode 7 release time

The final episode of the first season of The Old Man is expected to premiere on FX on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET. Per the 30-second promo, viewers can expect an eventful finale full of shocking twists and turns that will lead into the next season. It's filled with gripping action sequences, and fans can expect an absolute rollercoaster ride. Along with the short promo, FX Networks' official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the episode, which reads:

''Chase is forced to face the consequences for his past choices. Harper learns an impossible truth.''

The previous episode, titled VI, focuses on Dan and Zoe, who get into a minor disagreement after Dan suggests that she abandon her identity in a place where she can get it back sometime in the future. The highlight of the episode is Dan talking to Zoe about his philosophy on life and the various facets of empathy and ruthlessness. With various other pivotal events taking place in the episode, the stage is set for the grand finale, and viewers can expect a satisfying conclusion to the first season of what's been a gripping and fascinating thriller.

A quick look at The Old Man plot and cast

The Old Man centers around a CIA officer named Dan Chase, who's been absconding from service for decades. The official synopsis of the series on FX reads:

''The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.''

So far, the show has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise directed towards the storyline, tension, and performances by the cast, especially Jeff Bridges. Earlier, the show was renewed for a season 2, so fans can expect the thrilling storyline of Dan Chase to continue following Thursday's much-anticipated finale.

Apart from Jeff Bridges, the series stars several other prominent actors in pivotal supporting roles, including:

John Lithgow as Harold Harper

Alia Shawkat as Angela Adams

Hiam Abbass as Abbey Chase

Leem Lubany as Young Abbey Chase/Belour

E. J. Bonilla as Raymond Waters

The series is helmed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine.

You can watch the finale of The Old Man season 1 on FX on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

