Bosch: Legacy season 2 - Release date, episode count, cast, plot, and more

Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off police procedural series of Bosch, is set to be released on October 20, 2023 on Amazon Freevee. Bosch: Legacy season 2 will have 10 episodes in total. The main cast includes Titus Welliver, Anthony Gonzales, and Mimi Rogers. This series was developed by Tom Bernardo, Eric Overmyer, and Michael Connelly.

Bosch: Legacy season 2 is based on Michael Connelly's novel, The Crossing. So people who have knowledge of this book know what's in the store next. Bosch is a long-running series on Amazon Prime with seven seasons. Because of its increasing viewership, Amazon Freevee (Former IMDb TV) started this spin-off, which now has a second season.

Michael Connelly showed his happiness for the spin-off confirmation:

"I am beyond excited by this, and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well."

How many episodes are there in Bosch: Legacy season 2?

Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy will have 10 episodes in total. The first four episodes will be dropped by October 20, 2023, and the remaining episodes will be released as two episodes per week every Friday. The season finale will be aired by November 10, 2023. The first five episodes are not titled yet, but the others are titled as:

Episode 6: Dos Matadores

Episode 7: I Miss Vin Scully

Episode 8: Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize

Episode 9: Escape Plan

Episode 10: A Step Ahead

Bosch: Legacy season 1 also had 10 episodes with an average runtime of 50 minutes. Season 1 premiered on May 06, 2022, and gained a score of 100% with 7.4/10 ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cast and crew of Bosch: Legacy season 2

Bosch: Legacy was produced by Hieronymus Pictures, Fabrik Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. The executive producers include Zetna Fuentes, Titus Welliver, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer. Music is by Jeff Russo, and the main cast includes:

Titus Welliver as Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch

Mimi Rogers as Honey "Money" Chandler

Madison Lintz as Madeline "Maddie" Bosch

Stephen Chang as Maurice "Mo" Bassi

The supporting cast includes:

Anthony Gonzales as Officer Rico Perez

Michael Rose as Carl Rogers

Phil Morris as John Creighton

William Devane as Whitney Vance

Andrew Korba as Philip Corwin

Kate Burton as Ida Porter

Steven Flynn as David Sloan

Denise G. Sanchez as Officer Reyna Vasquez

Mark Rolston as Lt I Don Thorne

What is Bosch: Legacy season 2 about, and where to watch it?

Season 2 of any series starts with where season 1 is left unfinished. Bosch: Legacy season 2 also left such ties unknotted. Season 2 is based on The Crossing, the 18th book by Michael Connelly. According to Freevee:

“Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career hangs in the balance. The FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers's murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion."

People can watch Bosch: Legacy season 2 on Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV. Freevee is available only in certain regions like the United States, The United Kingdom, and Germany. It's an ad-supported video-on-demand service provider by Amazon, launched in 2022. So, people outside this region can watch this series on Amazon Prime Videos.