What time will Bosch: Legacy Season 1 episode 9 and 10 air on Amazon Freevee? Release date and more explored

Michael Connelly's police procedural drama Bosch: Legacy is set to air episodes 9 and 10 on May 27, 2022, on Amazon Freevee. A spinoff from Amazon Prime Video's Bosch, the series focuses on Harry Bosch, now retired from the LAPD, as he works with defense attorney Honey Chandler as a private investigator.

The 10-episode series premiered on May 6, 2022 with 4 episodes and the remaining six episodes were set to be dropped weekly. Read further ahead to learn more details about the upcoming episodes.

Air time, plot details and more about Bosch: Legacy Season 1 episode 9 and 10

Episodes 9 and 10 of Bosch: Legacy Season 1 will be out on May 27, 2022, on Amazon Freevee at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The eight episodes released have received positive reviews from both critics and viewers, further increasing the anticipation for the final two episodes.

Episode 8, titled Bloodline, focuses on Bosch's childhood days, wherein the viewers are introduced to a man and a boy who seem to have some connection with Bosch's past. Meanwhile, in the present, Honey builds a new case against the LAPD. Elsewhere, Maddie notices a suspicious man at a window while on patrol and nabs him. He's revealed to be the ''Screen Cutter'' rapist.

So far, all the episodes have received highly positive reviews from critics, who have praised the storyline and sharp writing. The series stays true to its roots in terms of tone and approach, but the new plot-lines and fascinating characters give it its own identity.

Apart from the writing and direction, the cast of the show have also received high praise from critics for their performances. Titus Welliver, known for The Good Wife, Deadwood, and Sons of Anarchy, eases into the role of Harry Bosch. His effortless but brilliantly nuanced performance in the central role has been the highlight of the season. Mimi Rodgers and Madison Lintz have also impressed critics with their performances.

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 trailer

On April 14, 2022, Amazon Freevee dropped the official trailer for Bosch: Legacy Season 1 with Titus Welliver in the lead role. Welliver evidently makes his presence felt in the trailer with his broodingly charismatic demeanor that beautifully captures the core of his character. The tense score creates a sense of dread that plays well into the narrative. The official synopsis of the show reads:

''Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working as a private investigator with his one-time enemy, Honey “Money” Chandler. The show will follow the trajectory of a cop from police academy to street, as Bosch’s daughter, Maddie, joins the force.''

The show has also been renewed for a second season. So fans definitely have something to look forward to once the 10-episode season concludes this week.

You can watch Bosch: Legacy Season 1 episode 9 and 10 on Amazon Freevee on May 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT.

Edited by Somava