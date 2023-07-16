Why there won't be a Jack Ryan Season 5 - Explained

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 4 ended on Amazon Prime Video recently. It turned out to be another strong and successful entry into the streamer’s catalog. But after the end of the series, people were left wondering about the possibility of a fifth season. Unfortunately, the series will not be releasing a fifth season.

Towards the end of season 4, Jack Ryan was able to give the audience a sense of satisfaction by saving the day yet again. But things did not end with another major franchise hero sacrificing himself for the greater good. Instead, Jack was able to save the day after stepping down from his post in the CIA, and he earned a nice vacation with his beloved Cathy Mueller.

There was a possibility of the character returning in season 5. However, that will not be the case for the foreseeable future.

John Krasinski revealed why Jack Ryan season 5 will not be happening

With the way things ended in season 4 and with the high viewership that Prime Video has managed to gain out of all seasons of John Krasinski’s hit series, it might feel that a fifth season is an obvious way to move forward. However, that isn’t the case, as the 43-year-old has already confirmed this in the past.

Back in December 2022, Krasinski told TheWrap that seasons 3 and 4 had been shot back-to-back so that the fans wouldn’t have to wait for a long time to get season 4. But he also confirmed the fact that this happened because season 4 is supposed to be the final one. Ahead of season 4’s premiere, even Prime Video confirmed this.

Krasinski said:

“It being the last season of the show, I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other. So it really was – probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together. That one I’m really looking forward to.”

He continued:

“Clearly it’s bittersweet to have it be the last season, but to get to do it with these guys was fantastic.”

So unfortunately, we will not be getting a fifth season, which is also because John Krasinski is busy with other projects. He is directing and starring in 2024’s ensemble movie, Imaginary Friends. He will be involved with future projects related to the A Quite Place franchise that he directed.

Considering that filming a season of Jack Ryan takes a lot of time, he did seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back so that he could get to those other projects that he had been developing. However, season 4 may not be the end of Jack Ryan’s story.

Jack Ryan could still return in future projects

2021 brought Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remose, which was also based on Tom Clancy’s novels. It also featured a connection to Jack Ryan through Lt. Commander Karen Greer, who is supposed to be the niece of Jim Greer (a major character in all seasons of Jack Ryan).

Now, Michael B. Jordan is returning as John Clark in the Chad Stahelski-directed Rainbow Six, which is a sequel to Without Remorse. In Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six novels and games, Ryan is the President of the United States.

Considering that Ryan stepped down from the CIA and teased his entry into the White House at some point in time, it’s possible that we might see him as the next President of the United States in Rainbow Six. This way, Ryan could still return for smaller roles, and the “Ryanverse” could continue without more seasons of Jack Ryan.

Another way the Ryanverse could continue is through a spinoff featuring Michael Pena’s Domingo Chavez as the leading man. He played a great supporting character in the latest season of John Krasinski’s hit series, and rumors have suggested that a spinoff featuring him is under development.

So, all the leading characters from Ryan’s original series could return here, and even John Krasinski could be back for smaller cameos. When asked about it, Pena told Digital Spy that:

“I have no idea [if the spin-off is happening] to be honest with you. That’s between Amazon and the Clancy estate. I think the fans want to see [it].”

With the high viewership of this series, a Domingo Chavez spinoff besides Michael Jordan’s Rainbow Six could be a great way to move forward and keep Ryan and his franchise alive.