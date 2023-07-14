Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 5 & 6 recap: Did Chao and his family escape?

Season 4 of Jack Ryan made our heroes travel to the east in the country of Myanmar. While Jack and his associates wanted to help an ex-gangster named Chao escape the country with his family, the bad guys of the story had other plans.

These episodes titled Wukong and Proof of Concept are directed by Lukas Ettlin. They were released on July 14, 2023, on Prime Video.

Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 5 & 6 recap: What happened to Jack?

The episode began with Jack, Mike, and Chavez entering Myanmar with fake ids. They met with Chao, who was still pretending to be on the bad guys' side. Elsewhere, Zeyara welcomed Jack's girlfriend, Cathy to the country but for her own reasons. She intended to use the latter against Jack. Zeyara soon began preparing her plan.

Chao, Mike, Jack, and Chavez discussed their plan. They had to extract Tirad's devices from the Casino vault and neutralize them. The devices were basically used in bombs. Chao helped them with their mission. They were all equipped with weapons.

Jack soon learned about Cathy's situation from Chao and got furious. In the USA, it is revealed that Walter's real name was William 'Bill' Tuttle. Upon learning this, James wanted to break out of the hospital and go after his attacker himself. He even spoke about this with Elizabeth but she wanted to investigate on her own.

Elizabeth learned that Adebayo Osoji was operating the shell company. He was the person who was working with Miller and Tuttle. Back in Myanmar, Tin Tun learned of Chao's intentions and went after him. Jack, Mike, and Chavez entered the casino in their own ways.

They swiftly executed their mission and made preparations to escape, encountering Chao along the way. Zeyara appeared with Cathy, and Jack demanded that Zeyara release her. However, Zeyara remained unyielding. In a decisive move, Mike subdued Zeyara's guards, allowing him to escape with Cathy. Together, they hastily drove to the compound, but Chao adamantly refused to leave without his family.

Tin Tun showed up and shot at Chao. When he was about to shoot a second bullet, Chao pressed a trigger that blew up his home and the casino vault. Tin Tun gets killed and all of Zeyara's plans got ruined. Jack drove everyone to the airport but they were chased by soldiers.

Cathy, Chao, and his family left on a plane while Jack, Mike, and Chavez protected them. The trio soon realized that the soldiers had outnumbered them so they fled on Mike's chopper.

The chopper had to land just 50 miles away due to low fuel. Jack called James and updated him about the situation. Unfortunately, they were attacked and Mike took a bullet. The attackers soon captured Jack and held him hostage. Tuttle was killed by James and his SWAT team in the US.

Jack Ryan synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Jack Ryan reads,

"Author Tom Clancy introduced the character of Jack Ryan in a series of books before Ryan headed to the big screen in several films. Now the former U.S. Marine is featured in an episodic series for the first time, with John Krasinski portraying Ryan in this Amazon original thriller that centers on Ryan as an up-and-coming CIA analyst."

It further states,

"He is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time and uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication. That launches him into the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale."

Jack Ryan was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.