S.W.A.T. season 7: Everything we know so far

The thrilling American action drama television series S.W.A.T. is set to return for its seventh and final season. CBS and Sony Pictures Television Studios renewed the show following fan support and criticism over the initial cancellation news. The final season is scheduled to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year on CBS.

Season 7 will continue to follow Hondo's leadership of a specialized tactical unit in LA, highlighting his crucial role in bridging law enforcement and the community. The upcoming season will also delve further into the complex dynamics within Hondo's team while providing closure to beloved character arcs.

S.W.A.T. season 7: A peek into the future

peterkidder @peterkidder Looks like S.W.A.T. will come back for season 7 after all, #CBS un-cancels after Shemar Moore speaks out against sudden cancellation. Looks like S.W.A.T. will come back for season 7 after all,#CBS un-cancels after Shemar Moore speaks out against sudden cancellation.

The upcoming season will consist of 13 episodes, which is different from season six's 22-episode order. However, it guarantees that Hondo and his team will return to fight another day. As of May 2023, there's little information on the production status of the final season due to a writers' strike expected to last throughout the summer.

CBS has planned to schedule the series for Fridays at 8/7c in their fall 2023 programming, but the exact premiere date remains to be seen.

Debra Palmer @palmerdebra Amazing how in 3 days, fans can make magic and voices were heard. CBS finally is bringing back S.W.A.T. for Seson 7 but it's the final season. Pure rubbish as it's a good series with great ratings. Lets hope another TV station picks S.W.A.T. up. #swat Amazing how in 3 days, fans can make magic and voices were heard. CBS finally is bringing back S.W.A.T. for Seson 7 but it's the final season. Pure rubbish as it's a good series with great ratings. Lets hope another TV station picks S.W.A.T. up. #swat https://t.co/NQtZqubr5v

In a joint statement, Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, announced the show's revival, saying:

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year. S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following".

They added:

"We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season".

Season six saw the introduction of new team members - Zoe Powell and Alexis Cabrera - following Chris Alonso's departure. Currently, the season is wrapping up with a two-part series finale. The first part aired on May 12, 2023, and the second part is due on May 19, 2023.

These episodes, penned by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, involved a mission with the DEA to halt a revengeful cartel boss causing chaos in Los Angeles.

Meet the unstoppable cast of S.W.A.T. season 7

JoAnn @Java1948 CBS reverses S.W.A.T. cancellation and moves ahead with season-I am so happy, but it was reported 23-24 will be their final season - I hope CBS changes their mind and keeps it on for many years to come. It's one of my favorite shows and I look forward to watching! Great cast! CBS reverses S.W.A.T. cancellation and moves ahead with season-I am so happy, but it was reported 23-24 will be their final season - I hope CBS changes their mind and keeps it on for many years to come. It's one of my favorite shows and I look forward to watching! Great cast! https://t.co/YyB6aIBEN7

Shemar Moore, renowned for his Criminal Minds role, leads the cast as Hondo. Moreover, since Moore's advocacy has been crucial for the series' continuation, he will be returning for the upcoming season as well. The cast also includes Rochelle Aytes, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Alex Russell. However, Lina Esco, a key part of the series who exited before season 6, will not be returning.

Despite high production costs, CBS and Sony Pictures Television made the uncommon decision to renew S.W.A.T. for a final season, reflecting their commitment to the series and its fans.

The series also marks an important milestone by crossing the 100-episode mark in its fifth season. This accomplishment not only speaks to the show's ability to consistently deliver engaging content but also highlights its significant contribution to the television landscape.

S.W.A.T. continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling action and compelling narratives. The highly anticipated season six finale will air on May 19, 2023, on CBS, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the current chapter of the series. Fans can stream seasons 1-6 on Netflix and await the final season seven to air on CBS in 2023-2024.

