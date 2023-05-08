"Makes no sense": S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore opens up on series cancellation

Shemar Moore, the beloved star of CBS' hit series S.W.A.T., has publicly shared his disappointment with the network's surprising decision to cancel the show. Moore took to Instagram to express his deep frustration and confusion with the cancelation. During his emotional message, he also expressed his genuine confusion about the network's decision:

"S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense."

On Friday, CBS broke the news that the sixth season finale of the show, airing on May 19, 2023, would be its last episode.

This decision was made despite S.W.A.T.'s total viewership growing from its previous season, with an average of 6.82 million viewers tuning in over a week.

Shemar Moore pulled no punches when talking about S.W.A.T.'s cancelation

In response to the cancellation, Moore stated that the decision doesn't add up since the show's ratings had been consistently high for the past two years.

Moore also made sure to express his gratitude to S.W.A.T.'s loyal fans for their unwavering support throughout its run. He acknowledged their dedication, talking about how much it has meant to him and the rest of the cast.

Moore also expressed his concern for those who have worked for and contributed to the series:

“I care about my family. My crew. The writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters, the construction crew, a whole lot of people that are abruptly being told that ‘You don’t matter. Sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck and find a new job.’ And to me, that’s not okay."

He called on his fans and supporters to let CBS know that canceling S.W.A.T. was a mistake. Whether or not the network will change its decision remains to be seen, but the show's dedicated fan base is hopeful that the series will be saved.

Moore, who plays LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the show, also noted that he is the only African American male lead on broadcast television. As per Hollywood Reporter, he further pointed out that Chris O'Donnell was atop the call sheet for NCIS: Los Angeles, which is also ending its run this month on CBS.

Moore further said that S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS, and the network was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity when he was hired. He admitted that his statement might get him in trouble with CBS because he's calling them out, but expressed his concern for everyone else who has worked on the show.

Loyal fans of S.W.A.T. have taken to social media to plead with the network

The cancellation of the show has left its lead star and fans disappointed, with many questioning the network's decision. Fans of the show have now taken to social media, commenting and trending posts with the hashtag #SaveSWAT. Many are requesting the network to reconsider its decision and renew the show for another season.

The fact that so many viewers are rallying behind the show is a testament to its impact and popularity, both with its dedicated fanbase and the broader television landscape.

Why was S.W.A.T. canceled?

The show's executive producer, Shawn Ryan, had previously mentioned in an interview in March that the decision to renew the show for a seventh season was uncertain. Ryan had expressed that there was no apparent reason why the show shouldn't continue, but he acknowledged that the changing economics of the television industry were a concern.

His statement reflects the reality of the current television landscape, where financial considerations are becoming increasingly important in deciding which shows get picked up for another season. While the decision to cancel S.W.A.T. has undoubtedly been disappointing for fans, it is important to acknowledge the broader context in which these decisions are made.

Moore also believes that the cancellation was due to "a lot of politics involved" and referenced licensing fees for the project that is a co-production of Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios.

Other stars of the show have yet to publicly make a comment on the cancellation.

The last two episodes of the sixth season of the show air on May 12 and May 19, 2023, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes