S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 18 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

CBS brought back S.W.A.T. for another run as part of the network's fall 2022 schedule. Based on the 1975 show and the 2003 film of the same name, the crime procedural follows former Marine and Los Angeles native Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore, as the SWAT sergeant. After a season full of adventures in California, the team has headed out of the country for a whole new twist.

S.W.A.T is produced by Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios. It is executive produced by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart, and Andy Dettman.

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 18 will see the continuation of Nichelle and Hondo's story

Release date and time, where to watch

Episode 18 is titled Genesis and is set to premiere on Friday, April 7, 2023, on CBS network television at 8 PM ET. For those without a cable connection, the new episode can also be watched on Paramount Plus.

Previous episodes of S.W.A.T season 6 is now available to stream on FuboTV or Hulu Plus. It is also available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

What to expect in the next episode

After a climactic episode 17, S.W.A.T season 6 episode 18 will see a brand-new case as viewers will get to see what happens next in Nichelle and Hondo's story.

The S.W.A.T season 6 episode 18 official synopsis states:

“When an armored truck heist ends in bloodshed, the team races to track down priceless jewels before more lives are lost. Also, Hondo’s mother, Charice, visits.”

It is estimated that episode 18 will be 44 minutes long, going by the previous episodes. The episode has been directed by Liz Graham and written by Vika Stubblebine.

What happened last time?

In the previous episode, titled Stockholm, viewers saw Nichelle's water break in the middle of work. What makes the situation even more tricky is that her due date is not until three weeks. She is in early labor now and that makes her panic even more about what might go wrong on top of the pain and the hormones she is already experiencing.

Thankfully, Hondo was able to work the situation out by remaining calm and helping her navigate the crisis. The bag is packed and the house is already babyproofed. As the duo head to the hospital, Hondo calls both their parents.

Who is expected to appear in the upcoming episode?

The main cast members of S.W.A.T season 6 will return in the new episode. Shemar Moore will return as Daniel Harrelson, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Kenny Johnson as Dominic Luca, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks, Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael, and Jay Harrington as David Kay.

They will be joined by Anna Enger Ritch as Officer Zoe Powell, Otis Gallop as Sergeant Stevens, Brigitte Kali Canales as Officer Alexis Cabrera, Lombardo Boyar as Detective Alexander Rios, David Rees Snell as Detective John Burrows, Kelly Overton as Officer Eva Durant, and Lou Ferrigno as Jr. as Sergeant Donovan.

