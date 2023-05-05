S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 20 release date, air time, plot, and more

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 20 is set to air on CBS on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series revolves around a dedicated and passionate police officer who tries his best to keep his beloved city free from crime and protect its people from the numerous dangerous threats posed by the criminals.

It is part of the same universe as FX's The Shield and shares thematic and tonal similarities. The show premiered in late 2017 and has received positive reviews from viewers and critics. It is helmed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan.

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 20 focuses on a series of brutal robberies

A brief promo for S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 20 offers several thrilling events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled All That Glitters, the upcoming episode will depict several violent robberies, following which the team sets out to stop the criminals as they next look to target elderly people.

Meanwhile, Hondo's close friend Danny seeks his help after his daughter goes missing. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Following a string of violent home robberies, the team rushes to stop a crew targeting elderly victims; Hondo's longtime friend and former Marine squad leader Danny Wright turns to Hondo for help when his daughter goes missing.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the highly anticipated new episode. The previous episode, titled Bunkies, focused on the team rushing to unveil the identities of several kidnappers holding a hostage.

Elsewhere, the episode also depicted Tan struggling to make a crucial decision that could potentially alter the course of his life. Although the show is yet to be renewed or cancelled, viewers can soon expect a positive update from the network or the creators. So far, the series has received positive reviews and good viewership.

In brief, about S.W.A.T. plot and cast

The action series follows the life of a highly efficient and determined police officer who deals with a number of challenges and dangers as he tackles some of the city's most violent crimes to keep his city safe. The show also focuses extensively on his personal life. Rotten Tomatoes describes the series as:

''Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant, is assigned to lead a highly skilled unit in the community where he grew up. Torn between loyalty to the streets, where the cops are sometimes the enemy, and allegiance to his brothers in blue, he strategically straddles the two worlds.''

The description further states,

''Hondo encourages his team to rely on communication and respect over force and aggression, but when a crisis erupts, these unflinching men and women are prepared to put their tactical training to the test.''

Lead actor Shemar Moore's performance as Daniel Harrelson is one of the defining elements of the show. He perfectly embodies his character's resillience, determination and passion with total ease.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Alex Russell, Lina Esco, and Kenny Johnson, among many more.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode of S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 20 on Friday, May 5, 2023.

