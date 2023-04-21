S.W.A.T. is all set to air season 6 episode 19 exclusively on the CBS TV Channel on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Aaron Rahsaan and Shawn Ryan are the creators of the show, which has gained massive popularity over the past five seasons due to its gripping plotline and characters.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of S.W.A.T. have been quite eager to learn how episode 19 of the show's latest season will unfold, especially after S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 18, titled Genesis, had some highly hard-hitting sets of incidents. These included a deadly armored truck heist and the loss of many lives.

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 19 will see the team try to uncover the identities of kidnappers holding a family hostage

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 19 plot

Scheduled to arrive this Friday, April 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly anticipated 19th episode of the CBS show's 6th season has been titled Bunkies.

Sarah Alderson has served as the writer for the new episode, while Guy Ferland has acted as the director. The brief official synopsis for season 6 episode 19, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"The team races to uncover the identities of kidnappers holding a prison guard's family hostage; Tan is faced with a difficult personal decision."

The new episode will also display Victor Tan ending up in a tricky situation as he has to make an extremely difficult personal decision. Thus, viewers are in for a riveting new episode.

S.W.A.T. season 6 stars Shemar Moore and others

S.W.A.T. @swatcbs Catch up NOW on Doesn't matter where they are — 20 Squad will always finish their mission. Last night's season 6 premiere of #SWAT did not disappoint!Catch up NOW on @CBS and @paramountplus here: spr.ly/6018M5zpE Doesn't matter where they are — 20 Squad will always finish their mission. Last night's season 6 premiere of #SWAT did not disappoint! 💥 Catch up NOW on @CBS and @paramountplus here: spr.ly/6018M5zpE https://t.co/fhgmj63RBX

The cast members for the CBS series' season 6 include:

Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan

Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Alex Russell as Officer III James "Jim" Street

Kenny Johnson as Officer III+1 Dominique Luca

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Sergeant II Donovan Rocker

David Ress Snell as Detective John Burrows

Anna Enger Ritch as Office III Zoe Powell

Brigitte Kali Canales as Officer III Alexis Cabrera

Mark Labella as LEK

Niko Pepaj as Officer III Miguel Alfaro

Kelly Overton as Officer III Eva Durant

Season 6 of the show premiered on CBS on October 7, 2022. As per the official description for the series released by the network:

"Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles."

The synopsis continues:

""Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager."

Don't forget to watch episode 19 of S.W.A.T. season 6, which drops this Friday, April 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes