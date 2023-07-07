Jack Ryan Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4 recap: Jack, Mike, and Chavez fly to Croatia  

The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan will have just six episodes, but it's safe to say the first four were intense. The president of an African nation has been murdered and there are several suspects, with Jack Ryan and his trusted partners caught in the crossfire.

Episode 3 and 4 titled Sacrifices and Bethesda are written by Jada M. Nation and Robert Port & Aaron Rabin, respectively. The episodes were released on Prime Video on July 7, 2023.

Jack Ryan Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4 recap: Did our heroes manage to meet Chao?

The episode begins with violent riots in Nigeria where the country's president has been assassinated. There was a major conflict between the interim president, Okoli, and a warlord. Wanting to help the nation, Elizabeth soon began her investigation.

Back in the US, Miller's death was believed to be a suicide. Moreover, Chavez was nowhere to be found and Jack Ryan gets increasingly concerned about it. To protect Elizabeth, he resigns from the CIA. His replacement James Greer begins his investigation into the president's assassination.

Jack Ryan tracks Chavez down successfully. They discuss their options and conclude that they need help from the Burmese crime boss Chao. But getting to Chao is not so easy, and Chavez decides to get help from his cousin Marin.

Jack, Chavez, and Mike meet up with Marin, but Chao has been harassed by the criminal organization in Burma so much that he desperately wants to leave. When one member of the team called Soe Wai confronts him, Chao takes his life and declared the fallen as the mole. Elsewhere Jack, Chavez, and Mike are doing everything to locate Chao's whereabouts.

They figure out Chao is headed to Dubrovnik, Croatia next. Jack Ryan informs Elizabeth about this, but she wants to quit the operation. Meanwhile, James, who is still investigating the death of the Nigerian president, gets held at gunpoint by Walters. The criminal tells him to stop investigating the CIA's hidden operations.

Jack, Mike, and Chavez fly to Dubrovnik, Croatia to meet Chao. They need help from a CIA asset named Zubkov, but he only becomes convinced after Chavez threatens him. Katarina informs this team that the Burmese crime organization The Triad and Croatians were going to make a deal in the marketplace. They begin planning their next move.

Back in the States, James and Patrick begin investigating Walters and discover a shell company under the name of Dominic Sanderson. However, Dominic turns out to be a young man in a comatose state. James soon got attacked by Walters but he manages to escape.

Elizabeth is told to distance herself from Jack Ryan. Another criminal called Tin Tun gets sent by the Triad to Croatia instead of Chao. Chao is sent to Geneva instead, where his team of goons are working with a woman named Zeyara.

Mike and Zubkova manage to infiltrate the sinister deal taking place between the Burmese and the Croatians. Unfortunately, both are apprehended by the goons. Jack and Chavez soon arrive and cause massive unrest. They even find the device being exchanged by both criminal parties and try to understand what it was.

All four of them escape while the criminals manage to flee in Katarina’s boat. In the USA, an injured James asks Patrick to find out more about Walters. Jack safely makes it to a yacht while Chavez receives coordinates from Chao, revealing his location.

