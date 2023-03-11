Netflix's latest entry Luther: The Fallen Sun premiered on March 10, 2023, bringing back the ever-charming Idris Elba to the fabled role of John Luther. The film is a direct continuation of the British television series from 2010, which established Idris Elba as one of the top men for a role like this.

The new film by Jamie Payne may not have the spark of the series, but it was a good entry into the Luther universe, which could expand further, as indicated by the ending of Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new film was one of the darkest chapters in the story yet and featured a big threat in the form of David Robey (Andy Serkis), a gruesome serial killer who was terrorizing London while Luther was locked up in prison.

The official synopsis for the film read:

"A serial killer terrorizes London while disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

The ending of the film was particularly interesting as it brought an end to David Robey's saga and introduced a new chapter to John Luther's story.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Luther: The Fallen Sun ending sees the protagonist going to meet the chief

Despite being rooted in the cliches of the serial killer genre, Luther: The Fallen Sun reached quite an engaging climax after the protagonist tracked Robey down to his icy fortress somewhere near Norway after nearly missing him some time back. This happened shortly after it was revealed that Robey was largely responsible for sending Luther to prison.

Luther was close to tracking down a teenager whom Robey had abducted when the serial killer decided to take action. The latter also leaked some important details about Luther's style to the media, resulting in the arrest at the end of the BBC series.

DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo), whose daughter Robey kidnapped in a bid to persuade Raine to kill Luther, also went there with the protagonist. Robey initially had the upper hand and made the dup participate in a dangerous and twisted game. However, Luther soon broke out of the place and chased Robey out on the ice.

The two began a duel on the ice and then in freezing water, ultimately resulting in Luther overpowering Robey and drowning him. He also used Robey's phone to unlock the Red Room, effectively saving Raine's daughter. Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), who was chasing Luther all this while, arrived just in time to save the DCI.

The ending of Luther: The Fallen Sun indicated that the protagonist would return to prison, but things turned out quite differently. Luther was airlifted back to London to be treated for his injuries, following which he met civil servant Tim Cranfield (Guy Williams), who told Luther that the chief would like a word with him.

The film ended with Luther going to meet the chief. His story was left open-ended and it seems like it has successfully paved the way for more sequels in the future. Elba also hinted at his desire to convert Luther into a full-fledged franchise in the future.

