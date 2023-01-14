Luther: The Fallen Sun: Release date, first look, and more details

We finally have some update on Luther: The Fallen Sun. The upcoming crime drama will continue from where the series of the same name ended in 2019. The film will have ace British actor Idris Elba reprising his Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) character as John Luther.

The much-anticipated movie will first be released in limited theaters on February 24, 2023, after which it hits Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Neil Cross, the creator and writer of the Luther series, is the screenwriter and story writer for the two-hour-long film. The synopsis for Luther: The Fallen Sun, released by the streamer, reads:

"A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther [Idris Elba] sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath, who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

Jamie Payne, who had directed the fifth series of Luther, is at the helm of the movie.

Teaser of Luther: The Fallen Sun reveals release date

Luther: The Fallen Sun's release date was announced via a teaser on Friday, January 13, 2023. The 22-seconds-long clip features only Idris Elba.

Aided by ominous music and an evil laugh by a man in the backdrop, the video shows a close-up shot of Luther while a heavy voiceover says:

“Something’s coming.”

As Luther zooms out, a man’s voice asks, “You see me now?” and then the teaser drops the release details. The development comes three weeks after Netflix shared first-look photos of the movie on social media.

In the first snap, Elba, dressed in his signature black coat and red tie, has a tense gait and he's looking at something intently. The second image has him in a crowded area and he’s seemingly asking someone to stop, while the third is from a snow-clad terrain and Luther is walking with his hands in his pockets.

The film started rolling way back in 2021

In November 2021, Elba informed on his social media handles that he had started shooting for Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The Harder They Fall actor shared some BTS images, including that of a clapboard, and wrote:

“Oi……I’m back!”

Elba aside, the main cast of the film features Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin, Lauryn Ajufo, Natasha Patel, and Henry Hereford. Reports say Serkis will be the antagonist in the forthcoming venture.

He will play David Robey, a tech billionaire who becomes a cold blooded and dreaded serial killer at night.

In a recent interview with Games Radar, the BAFTA award winner and The Lord of the Rings star said that when he read the script of Luther:The Fallen Sun, he wanted to throw it “in the bin” because he hadn’t “come across anything quite as dark for a long time.” Serkis added:

“And I thought, 'In fact, do I really, actually, at this point in the world and time and my life, want to go down this particular rabbit hole of something that's so hard to fathom in humanity?'”

Meanwhile, Payne said that the film “really digs into, again, our primal fears.”

To note, Luther, the TV show is composed of five series and ran over 20 episodes. Since its inception, the BBC Studios-backed British psychological crime-thriller has enjoyed stellar ratings and viewership.

As far as accolades go, it received 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and Elba grabbed a Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance as the titular sleuth.

Fans will be waiting in hot anticipation until Luther:The Fallen Sun releases in March.

Poll : 0 votes