Luther: The Fallen Sun review- More of a special episode than a film

Luther: The Fallen Sun is Netflix's latest offering in its wide palette of films and TV shows that have come to define the streaming giant. As the title suggests, the new movie is a direct sequel to the popular BBC television series Luther from 2010, which also starred Idris Elba as DCI John Luther.

This new film by the director James Payne (who also directed episodes of Luther) and writer Neil Cross (who served as the showrunner of the original series) was nothing short of spectacular in transposing TV to big screens. But that was all Luther: The Fallen Sun did, apart from showing off a brilliant Idris Elba to the world yet again.

The film premiered on March 10, 2023, and followed Detective John Luther's story as he escaped prison to fight off a new foe, portrayed by Andy Serkis. The rather lightly paced thriller was filled with common troupes and cliches, making it an appealing but unmemorable watch.

Luther: The Fallen Sun review: Few good things, but many problems

The core of Luther: The Fallen Sun is an ambitious endeavor, and one of its best qualities is its ability to successfully translate the excitement of patient character development from television to big screens. But the film did not take long to ask the most evident question: was it necessary to make this into a movie?

A beautifully shot set of frames and an inherent air filled with tension were hardly enough to overshadow the much sloppier character development and the lack of real mirroring adversity of Elba's Lohn Luther. After the movie's first half was full of potential, things quickly began to fall apart unfavorably, leaving viewers with little to take away.

At the heart of the story is Idris Elba's Luther, who was arrested for his persistent vigilantism. He is forced to make big decisions and step out of prison by hook or crook to save the city from a murderous psychopath, all the while the law is chasing Luther. This intriguing plot is riddled with multiple cliches, all of which viewers have become insensitive to by now.

It is still extremely fun to see Idris Elba in the role, which quite rightly resonates with his identity as a TV star. He is charismatic, engaging, and an all-around big game player through and through. The best part of the film comes with Elba in the frame, and he is hardly ever not the focal point of a rather predictable story.

Things seemed to increase in depth as the film proceeded into the second half, but it wasn't long before the slow pace caught up with the overly detailed plot. With a running time of over two hours, it seemed like there were too many pointless storylines that slowed down the action and removed the urgency expected from a movie of this caliber and genre.

It is, however, still a treat for all the fans who followed the original Luther. Sadly, it felt more like a forced Christmas special entry, like Sherlock's The Abominable Bride or Black Mirror's White Christmas, than a well-thought film.

Striking a balance between good and bad, there are many reasons to watch Luther: The Fallen Sun, most importantly Idris Elba, and many reasons to skip it. But for fans of the series, it is a must-watch.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is now streaming on Netflix.

