Who did Anwan Glover play in The Wire? Actor's son fatally shot and killed in DC

Rapper and actor Anwan Glover’s 26 years old son Kavan Glover was shot dead in D.C. last weekend.

The incident happened in the 12800 block of William Beans Road, where Kavan was discovered with a gunshot wound. He was announced dead on the spot, and although his identity was initially under speculation, it was confirmed to be Anwan’s son.

The cops are offering $25,000 as a reward to anyone who would provide information about a suspect. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the incident.

Anwan Glover’s character in The Wire

Glover portrayed the role of Slim Charles in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire.

Charles was the co-chairman of the New Day Co-Op and a former enforcer of Proposition Joe and Barksdale’s narcotrafficking organizations. Slim Charles played an important role from the third to the fifth season.

The show premiered on June 2, 2002, and concluded on March 9, 2008. Created by David Simon, the series received positive reviews from critics, and a few critics also described it as one of the best drama series of all time.

The show explored five subjects: the illegal drug trade, port system, city government and bureaucracy, education and schools, and print news medium. Although the show is not a recipient of any television awards, it is currently one of the most popular shows.

Everything known about Anwan Glover

Also known as Ralph Anwan Glover, he is popular as the founder of the go-go band BackYard Band. He gained recognition for his performance as Slim Charles in The Wire.

Glover initially became popular as a member of the BackYard and joined the cast of The Wire in 2003. He has been featured in the music videos of Dem Boyz by Boyz n da Hood and Chillin by Wale. He is the host of a radio show on 93.9 WKYS-FM.

The 51-year-old portrayed the role of convicted killer Keevon White in the first three episodes of the HBO drama series Treme. The show ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 and was praised for its performances and real portrayal of New Orleans culture.

Anwan has been accepted into the New York Film Academy. He is also working on a film, Shoedog, written by George Pelecanos.

Despite being a well-known personality, he has faced a few issues in his personal life, where he was beaten and stabbed in a nightclub in August 2014 and suffered some minor injuries.

