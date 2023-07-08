7 best Jeff Bridges films and TV shows

A well-known face in Hollywood, 73-year-old Jeff Bridges has had a remarkable career so far. Many films starring the talented actor have gone on to be commercially success. Not only that, he has received multiple awards for his inspiring performances.

Given that his family has strong ties to the film industry, it is not surprising that Jeff chose to explore the world of acting and cinema. Both his parents were actors, and movie lovers are also well acquainted with his brother Beau Bridges, who has made a name for himself as a skilled actor.

From 1951, when Jeff Bridges made his on-screen appearance until the present day, he has made a point to join interesting projects that allow him to really explore his acting abilities and establish himself as a versatile actor who can portray any kind of role.

Fearless, Crazy Heart and 5 other movies and TV shows that cement Jeff Bridges' status as one of the finest actors in Hollywood

1) Sea Hunt (1958)

This is a classic TV show where Jeff Bridges starred alongside his father (Lloyd Bridges) and brother (Beau Bridges). The story focuses on Mike Nelson played by Lloyd Bridges, who is an expert diver and is routinely called upon for difficult and dangerous underwater tasks.

The show was a big hit when it came out and has a total of 155 episodes. Fans looking to watch Bridges' early work will definitely find this old show interesting.

2) Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

In this movie, Jeff Bridges portrays inventor Preston Tucker. The biographical movie gives viewers a look at Tucker's achievements in the field of auto design. The movie also deals with many substantial roadblocks he faced when he chased his dream of designing a futuristic car called the Tucker Torpedo.

Car enthusiasts will especially enjoy this movie as it gives a peek into Tucker's life. His innovations in aerodynamic styling, seatbelts, and more, are still noticeable in modern cars.

3) Fearless (1993)

Many Jeff Bridges fans feel that this is one of the best performances of his career. He plays Max Klein, who survives a deadly plane crash. The incident completely changes his way of thinking, and he starts to believe that he is invincible.

A psychologist (John Turturro) is worried that he is not confronting reality, but his new found appreciation for life enables him to help fellow survivor (Rosie Perez) who is grieving.

The role allows Bridges to explore the emotional and psychological aspects of a person who is deeply impacted by a near-death experience. Powerful and engaging, this is one movie that will keep you hooked till the end.

4) Crazy Heart (2009)

Jeff Bridges plays Bad Blake, a legendary country musician who is experiencing a rough patch and is playing at little-known venues. Bad decisions and past regrets lay heavy on his heart, but he sees a chance at redemption when he bonds with a sympathetic reporter named Jean Craddock (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

The best thing about the movie has to be the Jeff Bridges' performance, which is why it is not surprising that he won an Academy Award for his role. He knows just how to keep the audience captivated and invested.

5) True Grit (2010)

In this movie, Jeff Bridges plays a lawman named Rooster Cogburn, who is hired by Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld), a 14-year old farm girl who wants him to find and kill the man who murdered her father. They join forces with a Texas Ranger named LaBoeuf (Matt Damon) who is also looking for the same man for reasons of his own.

If you are a looking for an interesting Western that will keep you entertained, then this is the one that deserves a spot on your must-watch list.

6) Hell or High Water (2016)

This movie focusses on two brothers, Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster), who end up planning a series of bank heists in order to save the family ranch. But things get risky when two highly skilled Texas Rangers, Marcus Hamilton played by Jeff Bridges and Alberto Parker played by Gil Birmingham set out to track them down.

This movie offers a compelling narrative and plenty of suspence that will keep you on the edge of the seat. Viewers will also appreciate the visually appealing cinematography.

7) The Old Man (2022)

This Jeff Bridges-led TV show focuses on a former CIA operative who is also a Vietnam veteran named Dan Chase. He had been living off the grid for many years, but when an intruder breaks into his home, things start to get complicated. And soon, he finds himself on the run.

If you are looking for a show with an exciting premise and interesting characters, then be sure to add this to your watchlist.

These intriguing titles starring Jeff Bridges prove that the actor has a knack for picking roles and projects that will appeal to cinephiles everywhere.

