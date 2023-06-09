5 nostalgic Nickelodeon shows like iCarly

The TV series iCarly was a fan favorite since its release in 2008. The show quickly rose to fame and won over millions of fans. Most millennials will always remember iCarly for its lovable characters, clever humor, and ground-breaking ideas. The story of Carly, Sam, and Freddie showed fans the value of friendship, innovation, and the potential of technology in the world of iCarly.

Shows like Drake & Josh, and Victorious served as a reminder of the value of family and inspired viewers to work towards their goals despite the challenges. The shows gave viewers intricate stories and likable characters while fusing humor, profound emotions, and thrill.

As iCarly Season 3 Revival aired on June 1, 2023, it captured the hearts of fans once again. At such a time, it is worth reminiscing over similar Nickelodeon shows that surely bring back nostalgia. It's about time to go down memory lane and look at five shows that share similar themes with iCarly.

5 Nickelodeon shows like iCarly that will bring back some nostalgia for millennials

1) Drake and Josh (2004-2007)

The classic Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh won over viewers with its humorous blunders and the relationship between siblings. The series demonstrated the importance of camaraderie in coping with the challenges of life, much like iCarly.

Josh's quirky and endearing attitude juxtaposed beautifully with Drake's cool and carefree demeanor, making for an enjoyable pair that filled audiences with giggles. With its quick-witted humor and sporadic poignant moments, the show delivered viewers an assortment of sentiments, making it the ideal choice for iCarly fans too.

It is worth noting that Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Carly on iCarly is also featured in Drake and Josh.

2) Victorious (2010-2013)

Teens and young adults became acquainted with the enthralling realm of the performing arts through the popular sitcom on Nickelodeon, Victorious. The show perfectly embodies the ideals cherished by viewers of both the coming-of-age shows.

Viewers learned important lessons about tenacity, companionship, and maintaining their own authenticity from Tori Vega and her friends. The group navigated the difficulties of high school while pursuing their goals in the series.

Victorious appealed to viewers of all ages as it embraced the complexity of adolescence while highlighting the characters' development and individual experiences.

3) Zoey 101 (2005-2008)

Zoey 101 starred Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks with Paul Butcher as her brother Dustin. The series showcased Zoey and her friends at the Pacific Coast Academy. This well-liked Nickelodeon show possessed the same sense of connection that fans loved in the Miranda Cosgrove show.

Zoey 101 successfully nailed the spirit of youth and the difficulties that come with it. It had appealing characters, genuine bonds of friendship, and relatable teenage adventures. Invoking audiences' own coming-of-age experiences, Zoey 101 reminded viewers of the importance of companionship during their early years.

4) Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (2004-2007)

Middle school can be difficult to navigate, but Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide gave viewers a fun and hilarious way to get through the difficulties it poses. This show's bursts of humor and useful wisdom struck a chord with viewers.

Ned Bigby and his buddies taught audiences important lessons about resilience and camaraderie. It gave them lessons on learning about themselves as they shared their survival advice and amusing experiences.

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide was the ideal companion to iCarly thanks to its likable characters and captivating storytelling.

5) Big Time Rush (2009-2013)

Big Time Rush, a musical comedy series, provided a special fusion of entertainment, camaraderie, and ambitions. The show captivated audiences all over the world with its dynamic storytelling and relatable music.

Big Time Rush emphasized the value of companionship and the attainment of one's aspirations. The show had a strong effect on viewers as it entertained them while giving them a moving story that had memorable songs, funny events, and likable characters.

Even after the show ended in 2013, the band members of Big Time Rush continued to tour and entertain their fans with their music till March 2014.

The millennials consider themselves lucky to have the wealth of the Nickelodeon shows. These shows were able to convey to their viewers a sense of camaraderie, humor, and self-discovery. This made the shows appeal to the fans of the Miranda Cosgrove series.

These shows entertained fans while simultaneously imparting important life lessons. They had a profound impact on viewers who would love to relive the joy of watching these shows once again.

The first three episodes of the iCarly reboot will premiere on Paramount+ on June 17, 2023, and the next ten episodes will be released once a week for the next ten weeks.

