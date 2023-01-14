Zoey 101 sequel: Plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Much to fans' delight, Nickelodeon has announced a sequel to Zoey 101 and it is currently in production.

The original series, which ran between 2005 and 2008, starred Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears in the titular character. The series follows the story of a teenager, Zoey Brooks, who joined the prestigious Pacific Coast Academy, which was previously only open to male students.

The series soon became one of the top live-action kids’ series for the network before it was abruptly canceled in 2008.

The upcoming sequel is based on the original franchise, created by former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, and has reportedly been titled Zoey 102. The sequel will reintroduce viewers to the Pacific Coast Academy alumni in a reunion for a wedding.

Jamie Lynn Spears says she is "beyond thrilled" about the Zoey 101 sequel

While the sequel has been announced and it will take some time for fans to watch the series on screen, people are excited about the film.

With the sequel being announced, fans wonder if they will see the return of the original cast. Much to fans' delight, the answer is yes, as almost all of the original cast will return for the sequel.

However, former cast member Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow in Zoey 101 will not be involved in the upcoming film. She will not be involved in the project after she protested outside the Nickelodeon headquarters in support of child s*xual abuse survivors. During the protest, she claimed that the studio did nothing to protect a child star.

Jamie Lynn Spears will definitely be reprising her role as Zoey in the film, and she will be joined by her previous cast members

Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky

Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews

Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese

Christopher Massey as Michael Barrett

Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen

Jack Salvatore Mark Del Figgalo.

Sharing her excitement over the new sequel, Jamie Lynn Spears said:

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

When will the movie release?

NOSTALGIA @notgwendalupe 'zoey 101' premiered 18 years ago today 'zoey 101' premiered 18 years ago today https://t.co/vcXI0OceoL

As of now, we only know that production for the Zoey 101 sequel is underway in North Carolina. We do not have any premiere dates, although it has been announced that the film is slated for release later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

What will Zoey 101 sequel be all about?

Not much of the plot of the sequel is known so far, but fans will see the beloved characters returning to the Pacific Coast Academy as alumni where they will reunite for a wedding in the present day. The sequel will be titled Zoey 102.

The film comes on the heels of an unofficial Zoey 101 reunion that happened last year where Butcher, Flynn, Massey, Wilde, Underwood and Victoria Justice hung out together. Although Spears, who was filming in Atlanta at the time, was missing, she shared a video of the reunion to her Instagram.

Nancy Hower is attached to the project as director, and Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby as scriptwriters. Spears serves as the executive producer of the sequel alongside Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer, and Whitby. The project will be produced by Nickelodeon Studios.

Watch this space for more updates on Zoey 102.

