Jennette McCurdy siblings: All about her brothers as iCarly star details shocking revelations about her late mother's behavior

In her new book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy revealed that her mother would force her to shower with one of her older brothers when she was 11 years old.

Jennette McCurdy has three brothers, Dustin McCurdy, Marcus McCurdy, and Scott McCurdy. During her appearance on Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris' Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, McCurdy claimed that she suffered abuse from her mother Debra McCurdy. She alleged that she and her then-16-year-old brother Scott were forced to shower together.

While reading an excerpt from the book, Jennette McCurdy noted:

"Mom showers me with Scotty sometimes... He’s almost 16 at this point. I get really embarrassed when she showers us together. I can tell he does too."

Jennette McCurdy also mentioned how the two of them would "look away from each other" and distract themselves whenever her mother made them take a shower.

Jennette McCurdy says her siblings have been understanding and supportive

Among her family members, Jennette McCurdy is close to her three brothers Dustin, Marcus, and Scott. The iCarly star, 30, dedicated her book I'm Glad My Mom Died to her siblings.

While explaining whether her brothers have been supportive of her book release, Jennette noted that they have been "understanding" and "supportive." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said:

"My brothers have been so supportive, so understanding. They get the title, to put it simply."

During an interview with Time, Jennette McCurdy spoke about her relationship with her brothers. Noting that they have been great friends, the actress said:

"My relationship with my brothers has been a great source of camaraderie and support for me. My grandfather provided me a lot of love and support."

Dustin McCurdy

While her brothers are private about their lives, Dustin McCurdy, 35, spoke about Jennette's book ahead of its release with The Washington Post. Quipping that some parts of the book surprised him, Dustin said:

"While I may have known the outline, the sketch of what had happened, there were more details presented in her [one-woman] show that surprised me [about our mother's abuse]... But I do realize intellectually, of course, that that was kind of the whole point: It was a very deliberate, very covert, clandestine relationship."

He further added:

"Back then, it seemed like Jennette often tried to get us in trouble and kiss up to ,mom. Now, I totally get it. She just wanted to stay safe in whatever way she could."

Marcus McCurdy

Marcus McCurdy, the oldest of the McCurdy siblings, has majored in computer engineering. He studied at the Long Beach Department of California State University and earned a Master’s Degree in Computer Science at Drexel University.

Jennette McCurdy had previously gushed about her software engineer brother Marcus' daughter. Speaking to Buzzfeed, she recalled taking a Disneyland trip with the family where she loved spending time with Marcus and his daughter.

"I recently went on a Disney trip with Claire, my brother Mark’s daughter, and I was watching her and went to the bathroom and just cried because it’s so beautiful to watch a child just be able to be who they are... That is an opinionated, hilarious child that is so authentic. I think I've healed through watching them and their relationship with their parents. Just being able to be around children who are so free.”

Scott McCurdy

In her book, Jennette McCurdy detailed how her older brother Scott was made to shower with her when the two of them were 11 and 16 respectively.

However, not much is known about Scott McCurdy, who was raised in the California City of Garden Grove. Reportedly, Scott likes being away from the spotlight and hasn't been seen with Jennette at any public event.

Neither Marcus nor Scott have commented on the book publicly, but when asked whether they needed time to process the content, Jennette responded with "not at all."

