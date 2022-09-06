How did Jennette McCurdy's mom pass away? iCarly star opens up on years of suffering during Red Table Talk appearance

Jennette McCurdy appeared on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, where she discussed her mother's passing and their strained relationship. Opening up to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, McCurdy noted that her mother passed away from cancer in 2013.

For those who do not know, Jennette McCurdy's mother Debra McCurdy was diagnosed with cancer in 1995. She died at the age of 56 after being treated for almost 15 years.

In a press release for this week's Red Table Talk episode, via People Magazine, Jennette McCurdy openly spoke about her relationship with her mom. She said that it was "decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation" that was inflicted upon her by her own mother.

The 30-year-old also said that she suffered for years in silence, only to write about some of her suffering in her new book, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."

The new episode highlights one of Debra McCurdy's emails to Jennette, where the former notified the actress that her mother was "disappointed" in her. Part of the email stated, via People:

"'You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little' — all caps — 'sl*t, a floozy, all used up,'... 'And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man."

Debra went on to say:

"I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton.' Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil."

Exploring Jennette McCurdy's strained relationship with her late mother

In her newly launched book I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy opened up about being born in a financially unstable household. She was only two years old when her mother was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

In the book, McCurdy labeled her mother a narcissist and said that Debra neglected Jennette's wishes about her acting career and focused on her fame in Hollywood.

She said that despite her telling Debra that Jennette's dreams about her career were different, Jennette was forced to go to auditions even when she was sick.

As per Jennette's book, via Pop Sugar, Debra insisted on showering with her. She reportedly also made her share a tub with her teenage brother. Debra conducted invasive br**st and b*tt "exams" on Jennette.

Jennette also stated that she began to realize that her mother was being abusive after seeking therapy. The iCarly star even found out that her father was not her biological father a year after her mother's death.

According to her biological father, he was prevented from maintaining any sort of relationship with Jennette McCurdy and her siblings due to a custody battle. Not understanding why her mother kept this a secret, Jennette noted in her book:

"The lack of answers, of any semblance of closure, is infuriating."

During an interview with People Magazine, McCurdy reflected on the times after her mother's death. She said:

"I did not know how to find my identity without my mom. And I'm not going to lie, it was very hard to get here. But now I'm at a place in my life that I never would have thought was possible. And I finally feel free."

How did Debra McCurdy die?

As noted earlier, Debra McCurdy died after battling breast cancer for 15 years. In her debut book, Jennette McCurdy opened up on the long battle that her mother had to undertake due to her illness.

She said:

“The pain, the worry, and the battle. She wakes up every day hurting and goes to sleep hurting even more... My mother, the constant optimist and the effervescent, sprightly woman I know her to be, is caged along with this hideous beast they call cancer."

Jennette McCurdy was only 21 years old when Debra McCurdy passed away in 2013.

Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk will have Jennette McCurdy on its premiere episode on Wednesday at 12 pm ET.

