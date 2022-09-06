What happened to Sara Holmes aka HojuSara? Tributes pour in as Australian YouTuber dies aged 31

Australian YouTuber Sara Holmes, better known as HojuSara, died aged 31 on September 1, 2022, after battling leukemia for six months.

Tributes have flooded social media since news of the Korean food enthusiast's death was made available online.

The YouTuber's death was made public on September 5, by her fiancé Hyun and in a tribute, he wrote:

“Since goodbyes are sad, let’s say Bbyong instead. Bbyong!’”

"Bbyong" is a Korean slang term that refers to appearing or disappearing and is often used in an endearing way to say goodbye.

Hyun also uploaded a 40-minute video to Holmes' YouTube channel, which included a voice message the latter had sent from the hospital. The video had a voice note from Holmes' that she'd recorded from the hospital shortly before her passing and in it, she said:

“If you’re listening to this, I love you all. If you’re listening to this, I’m watching you all from the sky. I wanted to make it to the end. I will be taking care of all of you… every time you see something beautiful, that will be me.

The YouTuber added:

This is not the end. I’m still fighting. I am fighting… I wanted to spend more precious time with all of you. I wanted to send you all a message, but this came faster than I expected. I have made so many good friends. I guess I have used up all of my luck. I have no regrets. I wanted to spend more time with you, but I will be watching over you.”

Hyun shared that doctors announced that she was given a week to live in August. She managed to make it for 10 days before passing away in September.

Tributes pour in as HojuSara passes away

Netizens were shocked by the unexpected news of the YouTuber's passing.

Holmes has accumulated over 341k subscribers on the video sharing platform and another 50.8k followers on Instagram. Her social media accounts were flooded with condolences for her family and friends.

Netizens react to HojuSara’s death (Image via hojusara/Instagram)

Netizens react to HojuSara’s death (Image via hojusara/Instagram)

Netizens react to HojuSara’s death (Image via hojusara/Instagram)

Everything to know about Sara Holmes hospitalization

Sara Holmes was diagnosed with leukemia in May, 2022, after she returned to Brisbane, from her fiancé Hyun’s hometown of Sydney. While staying with a friend there, she began experiencing unfamiliar and unexpected back aches.

As the pain didn't cease upon her return to Brisbane, she went to an ER to undergo some tests. She was tested for blood clots and was given an incorrect diagnosis of simply experiencing "muscle pains." Holmes was advised to go home and rest for some days.

However, just as she was leaving the hospital, the YouTuber fainted and was taken to another hospital for more tests. This was where she received her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.

The influencer revealed that she was shocked by the diagnosis as she was living a relatively healthy life. She didn't drink or smoke and made it a point to exercise regularly.

Holmes started chemotherapy as soon as she could and spent every day since her diagnosis with her fiancé and her parents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave