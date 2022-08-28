“I need help” - MrBeast issues a staff vacancy call out for various jobs on his YouTube team

YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" recently issued a staff vacancy call out for various job roles for anyone with a love for content creation and YouTube. MrBeast is currently one of the most formidable names in content creation. Racking up a whopping 102 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, he is one of YouTube's fastest-growing creators.

Despite being at the peak of his career growth, MrBeast is not ready to slow down. The YouTuber is aiming to reach an incredible billion subscribers on his main YouTube channel in the coming few years and to help him get there, Jimmy is going to need a large team of creative members.

On August 19, Jimmy uploaded a video to his second YouTube channel explaining the job roles and how anyone with a passion for content creation can apply.

MrBeast is looking for creative team members to join his staff

In a YouTube video titled "How to Work For MrBeast," Jimmy shared a call for various job vacancies on his team. As per the video, the new staff members will work remotely or in his studio space in Greenville, North Carolina. More interestingly, though, there is no specific requirement for most jobs on the list.

All that is required for the job is a love for YouTube, a passion for creating content, knowledge of memes, editing, and an experience in production to "make the best YouTube videos possible." As viewers might already know, Jimmy has uploaded videos with a month-long gap, and sometimes the gap goes up to 2-3 months, which can significantly affect his subscriber count growth.

Further pointing out the issues he has been facing due to a lack of team members, Jimmy noted:

"Now we're recreating Squid Game in real life, giving away private islands, even rebuilding Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. The videos I'm doing have gotten infinitely harder, and because of that, I'm not able to upload as much as I want. I want to constantly keep raising the bar."

If this wasn't it, Jimmy even revealed that he has been trying to do things that have never been done before on the red video sharing platform. Calling out YouTube enthusiasts to work with, MrBeast further added:

"We're trying to do things that have never been done before. That would take traditional Hollywood like six months or a year to do in like the span of a couple weeks, and it's not easy, and I need help"

Listing out the simple requirements for the job roles, he added:

"So if you grew up watching YouTube, which I think is very important if you want to help me, you have to have grown up watching YouTube, you love YouTube, you understand YouTube, you understand YouTube culture memes, maybe play video games in your life, and you have experience in production and just want to make the best YouTube video possible. That's what brings you joy, that's what you think would be fun, then click the link in the description."

Of course, trying to create something as big as Squid Game and Willy Wonka in a limited time frame is not an easy job as it requires a team of dedicated, creative members. This is precisely why MrBeast is calling out for help from his viewers who have always wanted to be a part of his widely popular yet crazy video ideas.

Some job openings on the website include Content Strategist, Editor, Producer, Production Manager, Capture Artist, Sound Designer, and many more.

Social media reacts to job vacancies

As expected, the video has also been a tremendous hit among his viewers, racking up over 6.2 million views and thousands of comments from people worldwide. Judging by the reaction, fans are thrilled to work with him and learn something new with every project.

Sharing a wide spectrum of positivity, here's what fans have to say:

Social media reacts to job vacancies (Image via MrBeast 2/YouTube)

Social media reacts to job vacancies (Image via MrBeast 2/YouTube)

With that said, any of his fans who have a passion for YouTube could be in with a golden chance of working with the man of the moment himself for his next videos. An application list and a full job description are available on Jimmy's website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi