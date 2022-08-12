Who was Jon Hill? Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband's age explored as drummer passes away

Jaclyn Hill’s former husband and musician Jon Hill has passed away. The YouTuber took to her Instagram story to make the announcement. The reason behind his death remains unknown.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the makeup vlogger took to her Instagram story to say that she had been asked by the 33-year-old's family to "post this next slide…” The next Instagram story revealed:

“It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022. We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

The 32-year-old make-up also attached an image of the drummer to her story.

How old was Jaclyn Hill’s former husband Jon Hill at the time of his passing?

Hill was a 33-year-old Houston, Texas native at the time of his passing. He has been a part of various bands throughout his career and even had his own YouTube channel.

In January 2019, he released his debut album, Rebirth, where he told the world about hoping to battle his drug addiction.

Jon frequently appeared in the makeup artist's videos (Image via Jaclyn Hill/YouTube)

In a 2019 interview with Billboard, the drummer shared that he started abusing drugs at the age of 17. He added that in the years following that, his drug addiction only worsened and that it was one of the reasons behind his and Jaclyn Hill's separation.

He also said:

“That was a huge shock to me. We were married for nine years. For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, ‘You don’t love me because you never want to do things with me.’ But it was because I kept having to hide my addiction from her all the time. So coming home to see all my stuff gone and not knowing who she’s with, I was just devastated. Within two months, I was back on drugs.”

The artist also revealed that the addiction led to him experiencing seizures and hives.

Jon and Jaclyn Hill got married in August 2009. He often appeared on his now ex-wife's YouTube channel until May 2018 when Jaclyn said that they were separating. She revealed that although the pair did not work well together as husband and wife they “always made good friends.”

Jaclyn Hill continues to use Jon Hill’s last name professionally even after the split.

Following his battle with drugs, Jon revealed that creative music has been an outlet that has helped him stay away from substances and detox as well.As he gave advice to those struggling with similar issues, Jon said:

“The darker you get, the more purpose you’ll have once it’s over — as long as you get clean and want to get people. Waking up hungry was the most confident I ever felt in my entire life, like, ‘I beat this.’ After every little mistake I’ve made, I earned it. You just feel this new purpose that’s come over your life, and it’s beautiful.”

It is important to note that it has not been confirmed whether the musician’s past substance abuse problem was the reason for his death.

Edited by Madhur Dave