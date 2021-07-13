What happened to Jaclyn Hill? YouTuber responds after being accused of lying about her kidnapping

Jaclyn Hill took to Twitter on July 12th to speak about her experience where two men allegedly kidnaped her on the night of July 11th. The YouTuber stated that the men tried to physically pull her into a car while she was alone outside.

I seriously had one of the scariest experiences of my life last night. 2 guys were literally trying to physically pull me into their car while I was alone outside. Thank you Jesus that I’m okay but that was so traumatizing!😭 — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) July 11, 2021

The makeup guru was accused of lying about the incident and creating stories to gain clout online. Following the backlash on Twitter, Jaclyn Hill took to her Instagram stories to respond to being called out.

Jaclyn Hill claps back at haters

The content creator formed her makeup brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, in 2019. Since then, Hill has released several new collections and is famous for her highlighters and the infamous lipstick scandal where fuzzy white hair was stuck on her lipsticks.

*SERIOUS* Jaclyn Hill shares that 2 men tried pull her into car while she was alone. Jaclyn faced some backlash from people who are accusing her of lying. Jaclyn says it’s because of people like the ones accusing her of lying that women don’t come forward when bad things happen. pic.twitter.com/OVx7LCm53h — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

After Jalyn Hill was called out for creating a fake narrative around her alleged kidnapping, the 30-year-old responded by saying:

“Seeing people say that I’m doing this for attention has got me so livid I can’t even put it into words. I am so angry over this, people who are accusing me of lying about a guy grabbing me.”

The Illinois native stopped recording for a minute before continuing:

“I had to stop because I was getting angry, I do not get this emotional often at all, but I am so pissed right now. The fact that yesterday my mom spent the entire day such a f**king wreck, you know for better lack of words.”

She continued:

“Just over the thought of what could have happened, and then there are people out here saying that I would lie about this. It just says so much more about your character than it does about mine. Like, how do you lie about something like this? I just don’t understand; it’s got me so angry because of people like you who are accusing me of lying, because of people like you, women don’t come forward when bad things happened.”

Jaclyn Hill ended by saying:

“It’s because of people like you that women don’t have the b***s to stand up and say what happened to them because you accuse them of lying. It’s bull***t.”

Fans felt empathetic towards the entrepreneur and later supported her on Twitter.

I am very sorry that women have to experience that. I as a guy who’s literally around 26 will never have to experience it& I am sorry that this is the reality most women face and that they can’t feel safe to step outside the comfort of their own homes. — janken (@jankenxx) July 13, 2021

oh my god this is horrible, i am so glad she is safe — Livvy🧸 (@jyn07_) July 13, 2021

Reasons I stopped talking about my traumatic experiences online I couldn’t take the assholes saying I was lying. People don’t want to believe this stuff happens but it does and not enough people speak out about it because of fear of not being believed and invalidated — off-brand Elsa (@justamelonn) July 13, 2021

If you haven’t watched @Jaclynhill’s Instagram story, you need to go watch it. So glad you’re ok and that you’re bringing awareness to this in hopes of preventing it from happening to someone else. — Julie Smith (@juliesmith____) July 13, 2021

@Jaclynhill girl that’s something wrong with them and not you. I am so sorry you went through what you did and I’m glad you’re ok. I’m also happy you spoke up about it. I love you and take all the time you need to heal xoxo 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 — Lynn (@Lynncubitt0903) July 12, 2021

Jaclyn, please remember you’re loved and your experiences are valid. Don’t let anyone get to you. They aren’t worth it. — Micayla 💜 SO SCREWED (@micaylar_) July 13, 2021

So glad your ok @Jaclynhill I’m sorry this happened to you.💜 — Belinda 🦄🌈💜 (@BelindaMUA) July 13, 2021

We have a lot of sick people in this world. I’m so sorry you went through what you did. 98 percent of us DO NOT think your lying. Any decent human being, would never ever doubt you, after hearing your story. Keep your head up and know that we love you! Sending prayers 🙏 — Janine (@MontuoriJanine) July 13, 2021

Ignore them, Jaclyn! They are not worth your attention and emotions. You're very lucky you got out of such a situation unharmed. Sending you a big hug!!! — Claudia J.H. (@claudiaj_h) July 13, 2021

Stay safe Jaclyn, it’s truly disgusting that people say that you’re lying about it. Report it to the police💗 — Julinsvedah (@julinsvedah) July 13, 2021

Jaclyn Hill will be releasing her Summer Collection at 2 PM EST on Jacylncosmetics.com.

Edited by Ravi Iyer