“You don’t expect things like that”: Miranda Cosgrove reacts to former co-star Jennette McCurdy’s iCarly allegations

As per recent reports, iCarly show lead Miranda Cosgrove has addressed the allegations of her former co-star Jennette McCurdy, who accused an unnamed Nickelodeon executive of abusive behavior. On August 5, Vanity Fair published an excerpt from McCurdy’s upcoming memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which included her allegations.

In the memoir, McCurdy alleged that she had to experience abusive behavior during the production of the Nickelodeon shows she was associated with. Now, in a recent statement to The New York Times, Cosgrove has also expressed her own experience during the production of iCarly.

Miranda Cosgrove insinuated that McCurdy’s jolly nature and humor on the set of iCarly prevented her from feeling that her co-star could be going through something. She said:

“You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh.”

What did Miranda Cosgrove say about her iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy’s allegations against “The Creator?”

According to The New York Times, Miranda Cosgrove revealed that she could not imagine that her co-star Jennette McCurdy had faced such alleged negative experiences. Cosgrove explained:

“When you’re young, you’re so in your own head. You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles.”

The 29-year-old actress insinuated that she was not aware of McCurdy’s alleged negative experience on the set.

For context, in her upcoming memoir, McCurdy alleged that she faced abusive and inappropriate behavior from a Nickelodeon executive whom she referred to as “The Creator.” While McCurdy did not name the person, it is highly likely that the person she referred to is iCarly creator and executive producer Dan Schneider.

In addition to McCurdy’s recent allegations, previously in 2018, multiple reports had stated that Schneider was let go from Nickelodeon after numerous complaints against him. As per the reports, these complaints were due to his abusive conduct toward the producer and screenwriter. However, later Schneider declined such reports and told Deadline:

“I couldn't, and I wouldn't have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I'd mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors."

Jennette McCurdy’s allegations hint at the potential reason as to why she did not return to the 2021 revival of the show

Thus, it is possible that Jennette McCurdy’s absence from the 2021 iCarly revival on Paramount+ was due to her past experience on the show. Last year, Miranda Cosgrove told E! News that she had reached out to her former co-stars in an attempt to get her onboard with the revival. However, McCurdy declined.

At the time, Miranda Cosgrove said:

“We all called her separately, and we really wanted her to be a part of it. But at the same time, I'm happy for her because I know that her life has taken her in a different direction and that she's really enjoying what she's doing right now… So I think we all kind of did what we were probably meant to do."

Jennette McCurdy has seemingly left acting after she produced three short films. Sam & Cat was the last Nickelodeon show she was a part of. Her last credited role as an actress was in the 2018 short film The First Lady.

Her most recent project was the one-woman show titled I'm Glad My Mom Died, which she performed in a few Los Angeles and New York theaters prior to the pandemic. The memoir based on her show is set to be released on August 9.

