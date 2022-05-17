'A Perfect Pairing' cast list: Victoria Justice, Sex/Life star Adam Demos and others star in the new Netflix film

Relax and unwind this summer with the new romantic comedy A Perfect Pairing, starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos in leading roles. The summer romance is set to hit the streaming platform later this week, and Netflix has just released a trailer.

Directed by Stuart McDonald, A Perfect Pairing will be released worldwide on May 19, 2022, on Netflix. The rom-com chronicles the new life of Lola (Justice), who leaves for Australia to pursue her dream of opening a wine distribution company under her name. On the bumpy road to her goal, she meets Max (Demos), and both start forming a beautiful relationship.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the cast of A Perfect Pairing.

The cast of A Perfect Pairing

Victoria Justice as Lola

Victoria Dawn Justice is a young American actress and singer who has earned numerous awards and nominations, including two Young Artist Awards, three Imagen Awards, one NAACP Image Award, and three Kids' Choice Awards.

Justice gained stardom on Nickelodeon, where she played Lola Martinez on the comedic drama series Zoey 101, Tori Vega on the adolescent sitcom Victorious, and Jordan Sands in the television comedy horror film The Boy Who Cried Werewolf.

She went on to star in many comedy films that ranged from teenage dramas to romances. These include films like The First Time, Fun Size, Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, The Outcasts, Trust, and Afterlife of the Party. She also starred in the MTV thriller television series Eye Candy as Lindy Sampson.

The 29-year-old actress and singer has recorded various songs for the soundtracks of her acting endeavors, including Victorious and the Nickelodeon musical Spectacular!, which debuted in 2009. In 2013, she released her first single, 'Gold'. She took a seven-year break from music before returning in December 2020 with the single 'Treat Myself'.

Adam Demos as Max

Adam Demos is an Australian actor who is well-known for his many roles in both American as well as Australian television. Demos started his career by portraying Solo Man in the legendary Australian soft drink brand's commercial.

The 36-year-old actor had previously attained minor roles in Australia before getting his big break. He was cast on the ABC Australia's program Janet King as Nate Baldwin in 2017. Demos learned of a role in Hollywood that was specifically crafted for an Australian actor while on site.

He accepted the job and headed to Vancouver to begin filming Season 3 of Lifetime's UnREAL. Being his first foreign production, it was a strange experience for him because of its unique setup of being a TV show within another TV show.

Demos also featured in Netflix's Falling Inn Love, which was shot in New Zealand and starred Christina Milian in 2019. The following year, Demos filmed the Netflix series Sex/Life in Toronto, Canada, based on the famous novel by BB Easton, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

A Perfect Pairing also includes an array of supporting cast members who helped in bringing this Netflix summer romance to life. They include Luca Sardelis, Samantha Cain, Craig Horner, Antonio Alvarez, Lucy Durack, Emily Haven, Natalie Abbott, and Jayden Popik.

Don't forget to catch A Perfect Pairing, exclusively on Netflix on May 19, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi