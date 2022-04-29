The Walls are Watching cast list: Lana McKissack, Branscombe Richmond, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Directed by Brian Herzlinger, The Walls Are Watching depicts a young couple whose move into a foreclosed home is filled with both fear and joy. It is set to premiere on Lifetime Channel on April 30, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The plot of The Walls Are Watching follows a heartbroken Theodore who tragically loses both his job and his family. After being unemployed for a year, Theodore begs the bank to grant him another chance to keep the house he custom built for his family. Despite his pleas, the bank forecloses on his property and sells it at auction to newlyweds Erica and Mitch Brody.

But before they may live happily ever after, Theodore has other ideas for the couple. When they refuse to leave the house, he unleashes a terrifying cat-and-mouse game of fear on them, which jeopardizes their lives forever.

Continue reading to find out more about the star-studded cast of the Lifetime thriller.

The cast of The Walls are Watching

Branscombe Richmond as Theodore

Branscombe Richmond, the son of stuntman Leo C. Richmond, debuted in film and television in the early 1970s with minor roles in shows including The Bionic Woman (1976), The Rockford Files (1974), and Magnum, P.I. (1980).

The Native American actor, stuntman, and singer, as indicated by his wide grin and big laugh, can play both cold-hearted villains and warm-hearted good guys.

With a huge physique, Richmond is widely popular for playing the bad guy. Arnold Schwarzenegger's fists have landed on him in Commando (1985), Carl Weathers has pummeled him in Action Jackson (1988), and Steven Seagal has wrestled with him in Hard to Kill (1990).

Lana McKissack as Erica

Lana McKissack was born in Los Angeles, California, and is an American actor and producer. She has worked on films such as Countdown (2019), A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019), and Dark/Web (2019).

She is best recognized for delivering Rani's singing voice in the third season of The Lion Guard.

In her youth, she had some success in films such as The Magic Pearl and The Best Bad Thing. She became famous in Japan after signing a record contract with Sony Records at the age of 15 and releasing four singles.

Brandon Ford Green as Mitch

Brandon Ford Green is an actor, director, and comedian from the United States. His films include The Holiday Fix Up (2021), Hancock (2008), and Good Grief (2017).

In 2001, Ford Green made his professional acting debut in the soap opera Passions. Following that, he participated in television shows such as Boston Legal (2004), Criminal Minds (2005), Justified (2010), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013), and This Is Us (2016).

Ford Green was also featured in Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here as the iconic comedian Richard Pryor in 2018.

Don't forget to catch The Walls Are Watching, which premieres on Lifetime Channel on April 30, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Edited by Somava