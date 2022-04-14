This is Us episode 12: Chrissy Metz breaks down Katoby's divorce, reveals details of Kate's wedding next week 

Although Kate and Toby's marriage has ended, their romance will continue on NBC's This Is Us in a new way. Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan's characters attempted to fix the flaws in their marriage on Tuesday's episode of Katoby. Eventually, they realized that they were happier as co-parents and friends.

Kate and her music school supervisor Phillip (Chris Geere) are getting married in the future after she and Toby divorce, as viewers have known since the season 5 finale. Viewers learned how the KaToby love developed over the years and why their marriage ended on Tuesday.

Details of Kate's early relationship with Phillip were revealed. More footage from their wedding day, including a phone call from Toby to his ex-girlfriend, was also disclosed.

In an exclusive interview with EW, Chrissy Metz discussed Katoby's divorce. She also revealed what Kate's relationship with Toby and Phillip will look like in the next six episodes of This Is Us.

All about Chrissy Metz's take on Katoby's divorce and Kate's future wedding on This Is Us

According to Chrissy Metz, the twelfth episode of This Is Us served two functions, which depicted the end of Kate and Toby's relationship and the beginning of Kate and Phillip's.

It was a bit of an emotional whiplash for her as it wasn't just the breakup they were aiming for but the start of a new relationship, and she had to hang in between the two romantic extremes.

The relationship's overall problem, as per Chrissy, was that Kate and Toby didn't see eye to eye because they weren't maturing in the same way and desired different things. They tried therapy for a while in the episode, but it didn't work because Toby wasn't ever respecting Kate's feelings.

While it was lovely that he was battling to save their marriage, the reasons are still quite complex. Was it out of love, or did his male ego propel him? It will always remain a question.

The point is that she has never made her own decisions. Now that she is, Crissy said, they will have to choose a different road that doesn't include Toby in it. For many people watching the show, it's a bitter pill to swallow.

Chrissy also said that since she is extremely close to her co-star Chris Sullivan, the divorce scene was the hardest to film. Chrissy also revealed that Toby's call on the day of Kate's marriage to Philip was a sign of his eternal love for her, in whatever way it exists in the future.

While initially reading the script, Chrissy thought it meant that Toby and Kate might well get together again after many years apart, but that wasn't the case.

She later felt like it was Toby's way of saying:

"Here's my blessing. Congratulations. I love you no matter what."

Commenting on the wedding that will be the highlight of episode 13, Chrissy told EW that it will be one of the most beautiful weddings on This Is Us.

Kate and Phillip, as well as the entire ceremony, exude a calmness that Chrissy believes stems from their maturity as individuals. Even Sophie, with whom Kate has been trying to rekindle her friendship, will also be present at the wedding.

There will be some beautiful moments on the dance floor, and there's a lot of levity. Kate and Philip's wedding will offer some light and respite before the complicated stuff begins in the final few episodes of This Is Us.

