Big Time Rush Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Big Time Rush, the American pop-dance rock band, announced their new 2023 tour, Can't Get Enough. It is scheduled to take place from June 22 to August 24, 2023. The band made the announcement via a post on their official Instagram page and received heaps of love from excited fans.

Tickets for the tour will be available from February 10 at 10 am. Big Time Rush fan club members' presale will start on February 7 at 10 am and will continue till 10 pm on February 9. Citibank cardholder presale will begin on February 8 at 10 am and will continue till February 9, 10 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase from the official band's site, www.bigtimerushofficial.com, www.bandsintown.com, and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be priced at $165 and an additional processing fee will also be charged.

Big Time Rush to visit Canada and Mexico

Big Time Rush is scheduled to appear in venues across North America, including Canada and Mexico. Guests set to make special appearances include MAX and Jax.

Here is the full list of venues and dates:

June 22, 2023 - Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

June 24, 2023 - Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino & Resort

June 25, 2023 - Southaven, Mississippi at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 27, 2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

June 28, 2023 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 30, 2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 1, 2023 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 2, 2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 3, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 5, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario at History

July 7, 2023 - Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 8, 2023 - Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 9, 2023 - Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 11, 2023 - Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 12, 2023 - Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 14, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 15, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

July 16, 2023 - Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 17, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 19, 2023 - Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 21, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 23, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

July 24, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

July 26, 2023 - Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28, 2023 - Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 29, 2023 - Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

July 30, 2023 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

August 1, 2023 - Pelham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 - The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 5, 2023 - Pheonix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 7, 2023 - Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 8, 2023 - Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

August 10, 2023 - Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 - Inglewood, California at The Kia Forum

August 12, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 13, 2023 - Mexico City, , Ciudad de México at Sports Palace

August 21, 2023 - Guadalajara, Jalisco at Telmex

August 23, 2023 - Monterrey, Neuvo Leon at Citibaname

Tracing Big Time Rush's career

Big Time Rush began as a collaboration with entertainment giant Nickelodeon. The channel signed the group as a child-friendly dance-rock band that was the focus of the musical sitcom, Big Time Rush.

The band worked on music for all four seasons of the show, and also produced three studio albums. They won the World's Best Live Act award at the 2014 World Music Awards, before splitting up later that year.

Big Time Rush came together for a reunion in 2021 and released several videos and covers for their fans. They soon released the track Call It Like I See It, which quickly became a hit.

Big Time Rush is well-known for their songs including Boyfriend, Til I Forget About You, If I Ruled the World, Like Nobody's Around, Not Giving You Up, and more, and fans are excited to see them in action during the Can't Get Enough tour.

