Big Time Rush Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Big Time Rush, the American pop-dance rock band, announced their new 2023 tour, Can't Get Enough. It is scheduled to take place from June 22 to August 24, 2023. The band made the announcement via a post on their official Instagram page and received heaps of love from excited fans.
Tickets for the tour will be available from February 10 at 10 am. Big Time Rush fan club members' presale will start on February 7 at 10 am and will continue till 10 pm on February 9. Citibank cardholder presale will begin on February 8 at 10 am and will continue till February 9, 10 pm.
Tickets are available for purchase from the official band's site, www.bigtimerushofficial.com, www.bandsintown.com, and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be priced at $165 and an additional processing fee will also be charged.
Big Time Rush to visit Canada and Mexico
Big Time Rush is scheduled to appear in venues across North America, including Canada and Mexico. Guests set to make special appearances include MAX and Jax.
Here is the full list of venues and dates:
- June 22, 2023 - Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- June 24, 2023 - Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino & Resort
- June 25, 2023 - Southaven, Mississippi at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- June 27, 2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- June 28, 2023 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 30, 2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 1, 2023 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 2, 2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- July 3, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 5, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario at History
- July 7, 2023 - Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 8, 2023 - Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 9, 2023 - Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 11, 2023 - Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 12, 2023 - Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center
- July 14, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 15, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
- July 16, 2023 - Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 17, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
- July 19, 2023 - Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 21, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 23, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
- July 24, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater
- July 26, 2023 - Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 28, 2023 - Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- July 29, 2023 - Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium
- July 30, 2023 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- August 1, 2023 - Pelham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- August 3, 2023 - The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 5, 2023 - Pheonix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- August 7, 2023 - Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 8, 2023 - Fresno, California at Save Mart Center
- August 10, 2023 - Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre
- August 11, 2023 - Inglewood, California at The Kia Forum
- August 12, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- August 13, 2023 - Mexico City, , Ciudad de México at Sports Palace
- August 21, 2023 - Guadalajara, Jalisco at Telmex
- August 23, 2023 - Monterrey, Neuvo Leon at Citibaname
Tracing Big Time Rush's career
Big Time Rush began as a collaboration with entertainment giant Nickelodeon. The channel signed the group as a child-friendly dance-rock band that was the focus of the musical sitcom, Big Time Rush.
The band worked on music for all four seasons of the show, and also produced three studio albums. They won the World's Best Live Act award at the 2014 World Music Awards, before splitting up later that year.
Big Time Rush came together for a reunion in 2021 and released several videos and covers for their fans. They soon released the track Call It Like I See It, which quickly became a hit.
Big Time Rush is well-known for their songs including Boyfriend, Til I Forget About You, If I Ruled the World, Like Nobody's Around, Not Giving You Up, and more, and fans are excited to see them in action during the Can't Get Enough tour.