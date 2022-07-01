Who is Mica von Turkovich? All about Kendall Schmidt's girlfriend as the Big Time Rush singer gets engaged

Kendall Schmidt is now engaged to his girlfriend Mica von Turkovich. Schmidt proposed to Turkovich on June 29.

The proposal took place at the Radio City Music Hall and Big Time Rush members Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were also present. Coincidentally, this is also where the pair first met.

Everything to know about Kendall Schmidt’s fiancée

According to online sources, Mica von Turkovich is a writer. She was born and raised in Vermont and is currently a resident of Los Angeles.

She spent most of her time writing short stories about her imaginary horse Misty and her family’s nonexistent animal rescue when she was young. When she was in her 20s, she decided to tell stories through her acting, but the negative side of the entertainment industry forced her to go back to writing.

Born on July 23, 1991, she is also active on Instagram, with around 57,000 followers under the username Mica_Chu. Further details about her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich’s relationship timeline

Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich first met at a Big Time Rush concert in 2012. Turkovich was working as a nanny at the time. Over the years, the future couple became good friends.

Kendall Schmidt and Mica Von Turkovich have been together since 2015 (Image via mica_chu/Instagram)

The duo started dating in March 2015 and Schmidt shared a tribute to Turkovich on her birthday in July 2016 and July 2017. He then posted a throwback picture of Turkovich sitting on his lap at the BottleRock Festival in California in 2018. On the occasion of Turkovich’s birthday the same year, he wrote,

“It’s this beautiful soul’s birthday. Any description of how @mica_chu has changed my life would be an understatement. It’s been a pleasure to be with her as the days go by. I envy the way she sees things. Her true purpose is to make meaningful difference in the world and I know that’s exactly what she’s going to do. She gives me a reason to be the best man I can be. And in turn, I do everything in my power to be everything she deserves.”

Schmidt has continued to share his best moments with Turkovich, which includes camping trips, sharing the space with her during the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine, Valentine’s Day tributes, and others.

Kendall Schmidt is mostly known for his appearance as Kendall Knight in the Nickelodeon musical comedy series, Big Time Rush. He also played minor roles in TV shows like ER, Phil of the Future, Ghost Whisperer, School of Rock, and more. He is currently a member of the pop music boy band Big Time Rush. Their latest single, Honey, was released on June 30, 2022.

