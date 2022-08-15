Paralyzed meaning explained as Big Time Rush spark ableist lyrics controversy following Lizzo, Beyonce backlash

Big Time Rush is trending online for the wrong reasons. The boyband is being canceled by netizens for creating a song titled Paralyzed. Many deem the old song to be ableist, which should not be included in their upcoming album.

The pop band recently reunited to release new music. On August 13, they hinted on their official Twitter account that they might release the song Paralyzed, which has been leaked in the past. The track was made available on SoundCloud. However, it never found its way into the band’s prior albums.

On August 13, the boyband of the 2010s took to Twitter to take the netizen's opinion on the release of their song.

Big Time Rush @bigtimerush



But the real question. How badly do you want us to release PARALYZED?

We're so happy to see that everyone across the globe are now able to enjoy all our music.But the real question. How badly do you want us to release PARALYZED?

In an additional tweet, the band encouraged their fans to get the track trending on Twitter before they could release its official version.

For those unaware, the track, which went viral in 2011 is about a boy and a girl who are smitten with each other to the extent where the former gets stunned, infatuated, or paralyzed by how attractive she is. In the song, the singer stutters certain words to indicate that he is finding it difficult to speak as he is paralyzed.

What is the meaning of Paralyzed? Netizens attempt to cancel Big Time Rush

As the debate over whether the song Paralyzed is ableist or not continues, some defenders of the track mentioned online that the word has several connotations and is not necessarily used to describe someone incapable of certain physical movements.

Twitter user @lizzardwyatt16 pointed out that the word can also be used to describe a person who is “unable to think or act normally, especially through panic or fear.”

im a nerd ig @lizzardwyatt16 To the people saying that Big Time Rush's song #PARALYZED is offensive, there are multiple meanings to the word the word paralyzed does not always refer to someone with a disability

Another meaning of the word read:

“Bring (a system, place, or organization) to a standstill by causing disruption or chaos.”

@lizzardwyatt16 highlighted the definition in relation to the inability to think due to fear. Some fans believe that Big Time Rush insinuated this definition in the song.

However, several Twitter users deemed the song to be problematic. Netizens are also pointing out that the ableist community is racist. Several netizens online were also outraged by the fact that Lizzo and Beyonce were asked to remove ableist lyrics from their songs while Big Time Rush gets a pass.

In recent weeks, Beyonce and Lizzo made headlines after using the slur “spa*z” in their songs Heated and Grrrls, respectively. The two quickly addressed the matter and removed the word from their songs.

Followers of Big Time Rush demanded that the song must not be officially released, as others defended the Til I Forget About You creators. Avid supporters of the band slammed those who deemed the song to be ableist, saying that netizens have become incredibly “soft” and sensitive.

As the debate continued online, a few tweets read:

Ola Ojewumi @Olas_Truth



Ola Ojewumi @Olas_Truth

As a Black woman wheelchair user, I ain't surprised. Currently, #PARALYZED is trending as fans of Big Time Rush are asking them to release this song. I'm not seeing the same white disabled influencers calling them out for ableist language as they did with Lizzo and Beyonce.

Emily Johnson @emily_rj



Emily Johnson @emily_rj

Ableism in music part 6,286 1/3 So @bigtimerush not only released a song with an ableist title and ableist lyrics, but also told their fans to steal #paralyzed (used by doctors, researchers, support groups and patients for community and resources) for their marketing campaign

Charis Hill | they/them ♿🏳️‍⚧️ @BeingCharisBlog That energy y'all white disability advocates used when Lizzo & Beyoncé had ableist slurs in their lyrics?



Charis Hill | they/them ♿🏳️‍⚧️ @BeingCharisBlog That energy y'all white disability advocates used when Lizzo & Beyoncé had ableist slurs in their lyrics?

Where's that energy for the white boy band, Big Time Rush, using "paralyzed" as a song TITLE?

Ashe “Anxious Crip Assassin” Grey MACDS @crippledscholar



There is the song itself with its ableist lyrics



Ashe "Anxious Crip Assassin" Grey MACDS @crippledscholar

There is the song itself with its ableist lyrics

But more immediately, there is the co-opting of a word used to describe actual lived experience The problem with Big Time Rush's #paralyzed takeover is twofold

Caroline Boll @itisLINEnotLYN A @bigtimerush song is trending. It's called #PARALYZED. It's an ABLEIST song. If black women singers like Beyoncé and Lizzo can be held accountable for ableist lyrics, then so can the 21st century version of The Monkees. @bigtimerush needs to do better.

𝓝𝖎𝖈𝖔⚡️ @nicomora02 No way people are getting mad over a song name by @bigtimerush #PARALYZED y'all are so sensitive and for what

b 🐝 🌻 @adeadbeatwinner i did not expect to see a thread on calling an 11yr old song from Big Time Rush "ableist" for using the word "paralyzed" and stuttering in the lyrics.

go touch some grass im Begging You Please i did not expect to see a thread on calling an 11yr old song from Big Time Rush "ableist" for using the word "paralyzed" and stuttering in the lyrics.go touch some grass im Begging You Please

Ian @ian_garv #PARALYZED no way big time rush is getting canceled from a song in 2016 about being paralyzed by fear from seeing a girl. it still baffles me that 2020 really made everyone soft over everything

Kenzie | misses btr @kenz_btr Paralyzed has been a song for 10 years and people want to start canceling them now? like cmon. i get that you guys don't know what it means but please do your research before you hate on the 4 most sweetest boys ever. you're taking it out of context. i'm sorry big time rush :(

Big Time Rush has not yet responded to the controversy around their song.

Edited by Shreya Das