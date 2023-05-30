iCarly season 3 cast list and characters explored

The third season of iCarly is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The show is a revival of the Nickelodeon teen drama series of the same name and is set almost a decade after the events of the original show, when Carly decides to relaunch her massively popular titular webshow, which turns out to be a pop culture phenomenon.

Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Paramount:

''The new series, which is based on Nickelodeon’s original iCarly hit sitcom, picks up nearly 10 years later and finds Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.''

The show stars Miranda Cosgrove in the lead role, alongside various others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by noted TV producer and writer Dan Schneider.

iCarly season 3 cast list: Who stars in Paramount+'s popular comedy revival series?

1) Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay

Miranda Cosgrove dons the lead role of Carly Shay in Paramount+'s iCarly season 3. Shay is a lively and enthusiastic woman who's deeply passionate about social media and pop culture. She's the host of a popular web series and has garnered massive fame.

Shay is the heart and soul of the series and it is her journey that forms the core of the show. Cosgrove has been brilliant throughout the first two seasons and based on the trailer for season 3, viewers can expect her to continue her good form.

Her other notable acting credits include School of Rock, Drake & Josh , The Intruders, and many more.

2) Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay

Actor Jerry Trainor essays the role of Spencer Shay in the comedy series. He's Carly's older brother, and is a highly influential and rich artist. He plays a pivotal role in the story alongside Carly and her other friends.

Trainor has been superb throughout the first two seasons and viewers can expect him to deliver another fine performance in the new installment. He has previously appeared in Drake & Josh, Crossing Jordan, and 2 Broke Girls.

3) Laci Mosley as Harper

Laci Mosley plays the character of Harper in iCarly season 3. Harper is very passionate about fashion and wants to become a stylist. She's also Carly's close friend and roommate and their friendship is one of the major aspects of the show.

Mosley has been impressive so far in the show, thanks to her inherent charm and sense of humor. She's also known for her performances in numerous other shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Florida Girls, Lopez vs Lopez, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the comedy series also stars various others essaying crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson

Mary Scheer as Marissa Benson

Paramount+'s official teaser for iCarly season 3 offers a short glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in the highly anticipated third installment. It continues to focus on how the protagonist and her friends navigate the challenges of adulthood as they deal with romance, friendship, and more.

Don't miss iCarly season 3 on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

