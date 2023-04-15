5 Drake Bell movies and TV shows to watch amid disappearance scare

Social media was recently filled with news of the disappearance of actor Drake Bell, who went missing on April 12, 2023. According to Florida's Daytona Beach Police Department, Bell was considered "missing and endangered." However, Bell was found safe and sound on April 13, 2023. He took to Twitter to assure his fans that he was okay and that he had only left his phone in his car for a few hours.

While Drake Bell's disappearance put him on the news radar once again, the star was quite popular in the 1990s and the 2000s. Fans have grown up watching him in TV shows like iCharly, Drake & Josh, Sam & Cat, and Jerry Maguire, among multiple others. He ruled the audience's hearts with his comedic persona and his sweet on-screen presence.

Needless to say, Drake Bell's supposed disappearance and the concern that it caused had fans reminiscing about their favorite TV shows and films he was a part of. As his name was trending on social media, some fans also believed it would be a good idea to watch his TV shows and movies as they went down on a nostalgic trip.

5 Drake Bell movies and TV shows to watch to reboot fans' nostalgia

1) Drake & Josh

Although the show's producer Dan Schneider has been a part of multiple controversies recently, his shows still remain a hit among people. Drake Bell was previously working on The Amanda Show with Josh Peck when Schneider decided to cast them in what is now one of Drake's most popular works.

Drake & Josh revolves around the titular duo, who are step-brothers living in California. With his "cool guy" personality, Drake is the polar opposite of his nerdy step-brother Josh. However, as their parents have married each other, this duo needs to learn to live with each other while navigating teenage problems and high school.

The show premiered on January 11, 2004, and had a successful run till September 16, 2007. The series premiere was insanely successful and had over 3 million viewers on Nickelodeon. It was said to have been one of the biggest premieres on Nickelodeon in 10 years. It has won many awards, including a Kid’s Choice Award to its name.

2) The Amanda Show

This was the show that jump-started Drake Bell's career and helped him land his role in Drake & Josh. The Amanda Show starred Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Nancy Sullivan, and many others. Yet another creation by Schneider, this show was hailed as the SNL for teens.

The TV series had a show within a show format. It had The Amanda Show broadcast on television as a popular teen comedy sketch show loved by all. Some of its most popular sketches that kept coming back include Judge Trudy (a parody of Judge Judy), So You Want to Win Five Dollars? (a parody of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?), and Blockblister (a parody of Blockbuster).

It was one of Nickelodeon's most successful shows, with three seasons with a bonus season that included the best episodes. It started airing on February 19, 2000, and went on till May 18, 2002.

3) Ultimate Spider-Man

Drake Bell is one of the few actors who have voiced Spider-Man in its animated franchise and worked alongside the legendary late Stan Lee. Unlike his Nickelodeon arc, this was in partnership with Disney XD, the channel famous for its kids' shows. He also voiced this character in The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes later on. Drake also has the longest-running animated Spiderman in MCU.

The plot follows Peter Parker one year after him getting powers and becoming Spider-Man. While he is still learning the ropes, Nick Fury from S.H.I.E.L.D. gives him the opportunity to become the ultimate Spider-Man by working with them. So, now Peter must find a way to defeat the bad guys and work with other superheroes in the program.

The show ran from April 1, 2012, to January 7, 2017. It is still one of the longest-running animated Spider-Man shows in the MCU. The show was way ahead of its time, with Spider-Man breaking the fourth wall and talking directly to the audience.

4) Drake & Josh Go Hollywood

This is a TV film that was associated with Drake & Josh, the popular Nickelodeon television show. It became one of the highest-rated movies on TV during its run time, with more than 5 million views.

The plot follows Drake and Josh as they navigate life. In the film, Josh has to write about the greatest adventure he has ever been on. However, he is having a hard time with it as he is usually seen with his nose buried in a book.

Things took a turn towards adventure when the step-brothers accidentally put their little sister on the wrong flight and sent her to LA. They needed to get out of the situation and make sure their sister is safe.

The movie aired on January 6, 2006, and was released on VHS and DVD on January 31 of that same year. This Drake Bell movie has a high audience score across many platforms and has seen unprecedented popularity among teens.

5) Superhero Movie

One of the most popular movies that Drake Bell has been in is the Superhero Movie of 2008. It was produced by David Zucker and Robert K. Weiss that became successful with audiences, but it garnered mixed reviews from critics.

The film is a parody that includes spoofs of many famous superhero movies. The most notable of these are- Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins.

The plot follows Rick Riker, who gains powers like Spider-Man after accidentally getting bitten by a radioactive dragonfly. As he decides to use his newfound powers to fight crime, hilarity ensues.

During its opening weekend, it ranked 3 at the box office with huge collections. However, it had garnered many negative reviews from critics at the time of its release.

Drake Bell has many iconic shows and movies that cannot fit within just one article. The actor has taken a detour from acting and became interested in singing with the release of a Spanish song album in 2020. The audience hopes to see Drake Bell soon on the big screen.

