Josh Peck and Drake Bell's wedding drama tweets explained as former opens up on relationship with co-star

Josh Peck recently opened up about his relationship with his former co-star Drake Bell and also shed light on the old beef between the two. He recalled how the duo had a fallout during the former’s wedding to Paige O'Brien in 2017.

The beef between the duo began after Bell called out Peck on social media for not inviting him to the wedding. More recently, Peck shared his side of the story during an appearance on the BFF podcast. At 59:35, he said:

“I am getting married that night and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out and coming for me. On the night of my wedding… I don't care about me, it's, whatever, I signed up to be a public person. It is what it is. But here's my wife, who's like, getting torn down on the Internet and I'm like, she's private and she just got married."

The Grandfather star also mentioned that Bell was “delusional” to react to the situation negatively:

“It's delusional because it is like, 'Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number.'”

Nearly six months after the wedding drama, Bell and Peck reunited at the 2017 MTV VMAs. In his latest interview, at the latter revealed that he made Bell apologize to his wife during the meet up:

“I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now.' He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole 5-minute performance of an apology.”

Josh Peck told the BFF Podcast that the equation between the co-stars was more serious than what met the eye:

“It was just unfortunate the way it worked out. It was one of the few times in my life where I went blind and my emotions put me in that place.”

He also mentioned that their feud made the public aware that the pair were not close in real life. At 59:15, he said:

“The dirty little secret was that I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for ten years since we made the show. But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really loved but we weren't that close.”

Drake Bell and Josh Peck went their separate ways after 'Drake & Josh' (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images).

Josh Peck also opened up about his relationship with his former co-star in his newly released Happy People Are Annoying memoir:

“The world wanted to believe that we still shared a bedroom even if we weren’t filming the TV show, but once that was over, so was our connection. Our names would become synonymous with each other forever. It’s a long life but there’s certainly a chance that Drake & Josh will be the most noteworthy thing either of us ever do.”

The Mean Creek actor also wrote about Bell’s recent legal issue about a past child endangerment case and said he was upset about the events in his co-star’s life despite not being in touch with him for several years:

“When Drake got into legal trouble, people ran to get my opinion. They thought that I must have a take on this person I had spent so much time with, when in reality, it had been years since we’d talked and even longer since we’d seen each other.”

Although the pair had a serious exchange during the awards, at the time Josh Peck posted a photo of him hugging Drake Bell at the show.

What did Drake Bell tweet about Josh Peck’s wedding?

Drake Bell had called out Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding (Image via Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

On the day of Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien’s wedding in 2017, Drake Bell took to Twitter to share his disappointment about not being invited to the event. In a now-deleted tweet, the actor wrote:

“When you’re not invited to the wedding, message is loud and clear. True colors have come out today. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha… Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

The I Know singer further talked about his feelings while speaking to E! News that same year:

“I kinda shot from the hip. I was like, 'This is wrong! Why am I finding out about this on social media?'”

Bell also shared that he felt “hurt” about the situation but clarified that the beef would not affect his friendship with Peck:

"I just felt like a bummed out brother, just kind of hurt. But it does nothing to our relationship. I mean, we're brothers. We're friends. He's been one of my dearest friends for the past 18 years.”

In his statement, Drake Bell also said that Josh Peck was one of the people in his life who would always be there for him:

“No matter what happens in life, I can call Josh at any time of the day and he'll be right there for me. If he's not in some other country or something, then he'll be there.”

Drake Bell's wife comments on Josh Pecks' take on the events of 2017 MTV VMAs

Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling took to Instagram to call out Josh Peck for his recent comments on her husband to BFF Podcast’s Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards:

“I’ve almost been like in this Drake and Josh world for 10 years now and I have been really, really nice. Anytime anybody asked about Josh I would say, ‘He is so nice. Oh, they are so great.’ I am done lying to everyone when Josh Peck is a total piece of sh*t.”

Schmeling mentioned that she was present at the 2017 MTV VMAs next to Bell during his interaction with Peck and “heard it all.” She claimed that Bell was never threatened by Peck and only apologized to the latter’s wife as he “asked him nicely”:

“Drake was never threatened by Josh, like ever. That is actually hilarious. He would act like he could be a tough guy. Like bro, you’re not tough. You said, ‘Could you apologize to my wife?’ Drake was like, ‘absolutely’ and he did, and it was great.”

She even dubbed Peck as a “liar” and said that his recent claims were “super pathetic”:

“We actually hung out after that multiple times. We have talked multiples times since then. You’re a f***ing liar, Josh.”

Schemling’s video has since been deleted from Instagram and Josh Peck has not responded to her comments.

Josh Peck and Drake Bell's rise to stardom

Drake Bell and Josh Peck were once considered one of the best duos on Nickelodeon. The actors garnered a significant following after having appeared together on The Amanda Show.

They further skyrocketed to fame and won hearts across the globe after being cast as on-screen step-brothers in the popular Nickelodeon sitcom, Drake & Josh.

As the show came to an end in 2007, Josh Peck and Drake Bell went their separate ways to focus on their respective lives and careers.

Following the end of their show, Peck and Bell reunited a few times. Their TV film, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh was released in 2008. Years later, the duo were seen together Nickelodeon’s Kids' Choice Awards in 2014.

That same year, Josh Peck supported Drake Bell at his Ready Steady Go! album release party. The latter even appeared on one episode of Peck’s show Grandfathered in 2016.

In 2019, Bell told E! News that he was planning to work on a joint project with Peck. However, the project was never produced in reality.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan