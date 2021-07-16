"It's disappointing": Josh Peck addresses Drake Bell's child endangerment sentencing

Drake Bell's longtime co-star and friend Josh Peck finally addressed the former’s child endangerment case and latest sentencing. Josh recently attended the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ series “Turner and Hooch.”

During the event, the actor told Variety that Drake Bell’s sentencing was “disappointing”:

"It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation. It's disappointing."

Drake Bell and Josh Peck are Nickelodeon's favorite duos. The two appeared together in “The Amanda Show” and went on to earn global recognition with the hit Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake and Josh.”

Unfortunately, Drake Bell left his fans in shock and disappointment after being accused of child endangerment. The actor was arrested on charges of felony and misdemeanor charges by Cleveland police in June. However, he was later released on a bond of $2500 and barred from contacting the victim.

Earlier this week, the “I Know” singer was sentenced to probation of two years with 200 hours of community service. The verdict left many people disappointed and caused massive online outrage.

A glance at Drake Bell’s charges and sentencing

On June 3rd, 2021, Drake Bell was arrested for charges of inappropriate behavior against a 15-year-old girl back in 2017. The victim allegedly claimed that she met the “LA Slasher” actor in one of his concerts in Cleveland.

As per the claims, then 31-year-old Bell allegedly contacted the minor on social media and exchanged inappropriate messages, some of them being "sexually offensive in nature.”

At the June 23rd virtual hearing, Bell pleaded guilty to all charges and was accused of child endangerment and a misdemeanor for propagating matters detrimental to juveniles.

In the latest July 12 sentencing, Drake Bell took responsibility for his actions. He had previously denied the alleged charges. According to TMZ, the “Drake and Josh” star admitted he was wrong during the hearing:

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

As part of the statement, Drake Bell’s lawyer reportedly mentioned:

"Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim's allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation. As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor."

In response to the final sentencing, the victim told the court that she had already undergone “irreparable harm” and Bell had given her “indescribable pain” through his past behavior.

Meanwhile, Drake Bell, who now goes by Drake Campana, recently shared that he has been married to Janet Von Schmeling for three years. The couple recently welcomed their first child together.

