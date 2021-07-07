Who is Drake Bell's wife? All about Janet Von Schmeling, with whom the musician shares a son

Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell has revealed that he has been married to rumored girlfriend Janet Von Schmeling for nearly three years. He also mentioned that the duo recently welcomed a son together.

Drake Bell, who rebranded his name to Drake Campana, tweeted in Spanish to share the news:

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

Como respuesta a varios rumores que son incorrectos, yo hemos estado casados por casi 3 años, y tenemos la bendición de ser padres de un maravilloso hijo.

Muchas gracias a todos mis fans alrededor del mundo por sus buenos deseos. — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) June 30, 2021

Bell’s tweet comes days after the “Drake and Josh” star was spotted taking a stroll around Disneyland with his wife and son. The latest news arrives amid Drake Bell’s ongoing trial for crimes against a minor.

The “LA Slasher” actor made the news after he was charged with felony and misdemeanor. He was arrested by the Cleveland Police last month. Drake Bell was allegedly accused of inappropriate behavior against a 15-year-old in 2017.

According to the alleged charges, then 31-year-old Drake Bell met the victim at his 2017 Cleveland concert. He later engaged in improper conversations with the minor, some being sexually inappropriate in nature.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Drake Bell charged with endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juvenile in Cuyahoga County. Drake entered a not guilty plea and posted a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim. pic.twitter.com/PNINg5xlVK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 4, 2021

Though the “I Know” singer was initially released on a $2500 bond, he pleaded guilty to all charges on June 23rd, 2021. Drake Bell was charged with child endangerment and dispersing harmful matters against a juvenile.

The actor’s recent appearance at Disneyland with his wife marked his first public outing since the June 23rd trial.

Also Read: Fans in disbelief as Drake Bell gets arrested, charged with crimes against a child

Who is Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling?

Janet Von Schmeling is reportedly a model, actor and producer. She has previously collaborated with Drake Bell on the series “Painting Autumn.”

Schmeling hails from Orlando, Florida and was born on June 1st, 1996. According to Page Six, the 25-year-old works for Decibel Media Group, a PR company. The agency has only two artists listed on its website, one of whom is Drake Bell.

Janet Von Schmeling was reportedly linked to Drake Bell back in 2017. During their latest Disneyland outing, the duo were spotted wearing matching wedding bands.

Meanwhile, Bell is set to face sentencing in the upcoming July 12th trial. Reports suggest the actor is likely to face up to two years in prison upon pleading guilty.

Also Read: What did Drake Bell do? Charges explained as "Drake and Josh" star pleads guilty to attempted endangering of children

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji